2A Softball: Woodland bats blast off for 17, beat Mark Morris

Looking purely at the schedules, Woodland and Mark Morris came into their matchup at 7th Avenue Park on opposite trajectories, with the Beavers on a two-game slide and the Monarchs winners of two straight.
But as it turned out, Woodland’s most recent loss — a high-scoring shootout against a Ridgefield team that's tabbed as one of the best squads in the state — may have given the Beavers more confidence than any of their previous games.
“I told the girls, if we can compete with the No. 2 team in the state, we should be able to compete with anybody,” said Woodland coach Tom Christensen. “Hopefully that’s starting to sink in, that they can really compete with anybody.”
After an inning to get their legs under them, the Beavers looked like they had heard the message loud and clear, exploding for 17 runs in the next three frames to head back south as 17-0 winners.
“They were really aggressive, which is what we preach,” Christensen said. “Fortune favors the bold.”
It most certainly did for the Beavers on Friday, as they came out swinging nearly every trip to the plate. Woodland only drew one walk all day — it came in the last inning — and rarely made it as deep as even three-ball counts.
Instead, the Beavers attacked Mark Morris starter Hailey Davis and put ball after ball in play, forcing the Monarchs in the field to make plays behind her.
Instead, they booted the ball around. A pair of two-base errors in the outfield, sandwiched around a Gabi Silveria double brought in two unearned runs to give Woodland a lead in the top of the second.
Smelling blood in the water going into the third, the Beavers hammered a 12-run knockout blow, capitalizing on four more errors to force Davis out of the game with just one out after already sending 16 batters to the plate.
All told, Mark Morris committed eight errors. That meant that just seven of Woodland’s 17 runs were earned.
“Hailey was locating her pitches, they just were hitting today,” said Mark Morris coach Chris Mejia. “The ball just seemed to not break when it should have broke today.”
The Beavers nearly batted around again the top of the fourth, scoring three more runs to get their lead up and over the run-rule threshold.
Woodland’s hitters didn’t cut Davis — and after her, Megan Jenkins — any slack, piling up 14 hits as a team. Five Beavers had multi-hit days, led by Silveria, who went 4-for-4 with three doubles, three runs scored, and four RBIs.
“Out of all of them, I think she’s the one that jumps on the first pitch the most,” Christensen said. “She’s hitting hard line drives right at the six-hole.”
At the top of the Woodland order Leanna Russell went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI, three runs scored, and a stolen base.
Silveria also shut the Monarchs down from the circle, in between long breaks when her team was batting.
Breanna Greenwalt led off the bottom of the first with a single for Mark Morris, and Jenkins also knocked a hit in the frame, but Silveria and the Woodland defense sent down the next 10 Monarchs in order to end the game.
“They did a good job of not letting up or taking plays off or anything like that,” Christensen said.
Both Woodland (4-2) and Mark Morris (2-3) were scheduled to play again Saturday, with the Beavers hosting Fort Vancouver and the Monarchs going south to face Columbia River.