2A Softball: Woodland bats blast off for 17, beat Mark Morris

Looking purely at the schedules, Woodland and Mark Morris came into their matchup at 7th Avenue Park on opposite trajectories, with the Beavers on a two-game slide and the Monarchs winners of two straight.

But as it turned out, Woodland’s most recent loss — a high-scoring shootout against a Ridgefield team that's tabbed as one of the best squads in the state — may have given the Beavers more confidence than any of their previous games.

“I told the girls, if we can compete with the No. 2 team in the state, we should be able to compete with anybody,” said Woodland coach Tom Christensen. “Hopefully that’s starting to sink in, that they can really compete with anybody.”

After an inning to get their legs under them, the Beavers looked like they had heard the message loud and clear, exploding for 17 runs in the next three frames to head back south as 17-0 winners.

“They were really aggressive, which is what we preach,” Christensen said. “Fortune favors the bold.”

It most certainly did for the Beavers on Friday, as they came out swinging nearly every trip to the plate. Woodland only drew one walk all day — it came in the last inning — and rarely made it as deep as even three-ball counts.