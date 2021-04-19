2A Softball roundup: R.A. Long takes lumber to Washougal

WASHOUGAL — After scoring just two runs in its past two games — and just one in the first inning to start — R.A. Long found its offense, demolishing Washougal 24-4 in three innings.

The Lumberjills found themselves trailing the Panthers 2-1 after the first inning after scoring one run without a hit in the top of the frame and allowing a pair of unearned runs on two errors in the bottom of it.

But then the Jills rallied, and the Panthers wouldn’t be able to stop them the rest of the game. R.A. Long sent six batters to the plate between its first out of the frame and its second, and Kamia Tootoosis-Didier immediately followed that with a three-run bomb to cap off a nine-run inning and make it 10-2.

Then, it only got worse for Washougal. Leadoff hitter Kenna Kolbaba started it off with a walk, and all nine R.A. Long hitters would reach base before Kolbaba came back around and hit into a fielder’s choice for the first out of the inning.

R.A. Long’s top two spots in the lineup — occupied by Kolbaba and Jadyn Terry, before subs came in due to the blowout — both came to the plate three times in the top of the third alone, as the Jills sent 20 batters up and piled on 14 runs in the inning.