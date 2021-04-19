2A Softball roundup: R.A. Long takes lumber to Washougal

WASHOUGAL — After scoring just two runs in its past two games — and just one in the first inning to start — R.A. Long found its offense, demolishing Washougal 24-4 in three innings.
The Lumberjills found themselves trailing the Panthers 2-1 after the first inning after scoring one run without a hit in the top of the frame and allowing a pair of unearned runs on two errors in the bottom of it.
But then the Jills rallied, and the Panthers wouldn’t be able to stop them the rest of the game. R.A. Long sent six batters to the plate between its first out of the frame and its second, and Kamia Tootoosis-Didier immediately followed that with a three-run bomb to cap off a nine-run inning and make it 10-2.
Then, it only got worse for Washougal. Leadoff hitter Kenna Kolbaba started it off with a walk, and all nine R.A. Long hitters would reach base before Kolbaba came back around and hit into a fielder’s choice for the first out of the inning.
R.A. Long’s top two spots in the lineup — occupied by Kolbaba and Jadyn Terry, before subs came in due to the blowout — both came to the plate three times in the top of the third alone, as the Jills sent 20 batters up and piled on 14 runs in the inning.
After such a long break between innings out on the circle, coach Dave McDaniel pulled Miranda Bergquist — who’d thrown the first two innings for the Jills and struck out the side in the bottom of the second — for Myah Bodily, who worked around a pair of errors behind her and allowed two runs but finished the game off.
Tootoosis-Didier went 3-for-3 on the day to go along with her bomb, and Kiana Strahan added two singles and a double in a 3-for-4 outing at the plate.
R.A. Long (5-3) is scheduled to host Ridgefield on Wednesday. The Spudders shut the Jills out 5-0 to open the season in Ridgefield back on March 27.
Beavers 10-run Trappers
WOODLAND — The Woodland softball team made it two big wins in a row on Saturday, downing Fort Vancouver 14-1 in five innings.
Woodland jumped out early with a four-spot in the bottom of the first inning, and led 6-0 after three. Fort Vancouver came back with its lone run of the day in the top of the fourth, but the Beavers responded with an eight-run explosion in their half of the inning, getting over the 10-run threshold to win after an easy fifth.
Leanna Russell and Brezy Summers both went 3-for-4 for the Beavers, the former logging two RBIs and the latter fishing with three.
Emily Hughes had two extra-base hits — one double and one triple — and a pair of runs driven in. Jayden Roth pounded a two-run home run, and Hope Batchelder rounded out the Woodland hit column with her first career base knock.
Russell also tossed a complete game for the Beavers, striking out seven and allowing the one run on six hits and two walks.
Woodland (5-2) was scheduled to take on Hudson’s Bay on Monday and visit Columbia River on Wednesday.
Monarchs drop game to Rapids
VANCOUVER — Mark Morris put together one big inning at the plate to take an early lead, but Columbia River bounced right back, and the newly-minted Rapids ran away with a 12-3 win on Saturday.
The Monarchs broke onto the scoreboard first, with Ashley Provolt driving in one run, and Breanna Greenwalt plating two more on a bases-loaded single in the top of the second.
After that, though, the Mark Morris lineup would only manage two hits across the final five frames.
“Our bats started hot but lost the strike zone in the third, and we couldn’t get them back,” coach Chris Mejia said.
The River offense woke up just after the Mark Morris bats did, plating five runs in the bottom of the third against Monarch starter Hailey Davis.
Davis went four innings for the Monarchs and took the loss, allowing seven runs on six hits and three walks, and striking out five.
She was replaced by Megan Jenkins, who gave up the final five runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
“I feel we are very close to turning the corner to being able to finish games the way we start,” Mejia said.