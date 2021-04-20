2A Softball Roundup: Mark Morris hangs on for win over Hockinson; Beavers best Bay

Mark Morris displayed a flair for the dramatic, Monday, scoring three runs in the sixth inning in order to take down Hockinson 6-5 in 2A GSHL softball action at 7th Avenue Park.

“It was a very competitive game of two very evenly matched teams. We had an inning where we made a couple errors and gave up a few runs that could have changed our early momentum,” Mark Morris coach Chris Mejia said. “However we kept our heads up and stayed involved in the game and fought our way to a win."

Indeed, the Monarchs held strong and the bottom of their lineup came through in the sixth inning to set up the winning rally. Kaitlyn Westerby got the winning rally started with a walk and then Emily Foytack added a single before Natalie Mejia drew a walk to load the bases. McKenzie Verdoorn kept the Monarchs moving by drawing another walk to bring in a run and then Breanna Greenwalt plated two more runs with a clutch single.

Foytack finished the game 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Avery Pense managed to drive home a run for Mark Morris with one hit on the day.

Megan Jenkins pitched the first five innings for Mark Morris before turning the ball over to Hailey Davis to finish things off. Davis struck out three batters and allowed zero runs in two innings of work to earn the win.