2A Softball Roundup: Mark Morris hangs on for win over Hockinson; Beavers best Bay

Mark Morris displayed a flair for the dramatic, Monday, scoring three runs in the sixth inning in order to take down Hockinson 6-5 in 2A GSHL softball action at 7th Avenue Park.
“It was a very competitive game of two very evenly matched teams. We had an inning where we made a couple errors and gave up a few runs that could have changed our early momentum,” Mark Morris coach Chris Mejia said. “However we kept our heads up and stayed involved in the game and fought our way to a win."
Indeed, the Monarchs held strong and the bottom of their lineup came through in the sixth inning to set up the winning rally. Kaitlyn Westerby got the winning rally started with a walk and then Emily Foytack added a single before Natalie Mejia drew a walk to load the bases. McKenzie Verdoorn kept the Monarchs moving by drawing another walk to bring in a run and then Breanna Greenwalt plated two more runs with a clutch single.
Foytack finished the game 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Avery Pense managed to drive home a run for Mark Morris with one hit on the day.
Megan Jenkins pitched the first five innings for Mark Morris before turning the ball over to Hailey Davis to finish things off. Davis struck out three batters and allowed zero runs in two innings of work to earn the win.
“I’m super proud of how they stayed in the game and didn’t give up,” coach Mejia said. “Hopefully this is the game we needed to turn the corner and start winning these close games.”
Mark Morris (3-4) is slated to host Washougal for a doubleheader on Wednesday.
Beavers sink Bay with nine-run fifth frame
VANCOUVER — Woodland’s softball players must have had a lot of homework Monday night because their offense did everything it could to get the bus back early. The Beavers bats posted nine runs in the fifth inning to set up a 16-2 win over Hudson’s Bay that was called off at the end of the fifth frame due to the ten-run mercy rule.
Leanna Russell was the star of the day for the Beavers, going 3-for-5 at the plate with a homerun while also taking care of the pitching duties. Russell struck out six batters over five innings and allowed just three hits.
Back on offense, Woodland pounded out 17 hits on the day.
Coco Macdonald added three hits for the visitors, including a double. Jayden Roth one-upped her teammate with three hits that included a double and a triple. Avery Andrews added two hits to the Beavers tally while Hope Batchelder also posted two hits, adding three RBIs for good measure.
As for the Eagles, they scored both of their runs in the first inning before Russell started setting batters down with maximum efficiency. Promise Bond, Berkeley Ringler and Sophia Soto each had one hit for Hudson’s Bay.
Woodland (6-2) is scheduled to play at Columbia River on Friday.