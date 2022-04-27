2A Softball Roundup: Bergquist baffles Fort Vancouver, spins no-hitter for R.A. Long

VANCOUVER — Playing at the Vancouver Barracks instead of on the Log Pond on a damp Wednesday afternoon the Lumberjills looked right at home. With the weather forcing R.A. Long to play as the home team on the road, Miranda Bergquist did all of her talking on the bus and then silenced the Trappers’ bats with a no-hitter in an 11-0 2A GSHL win.

Bergquist struck out 12 batters over five innings of the run-rule abbreviated contest. Only a walk and an error in the third inning prevented the senior Lumberjill from etching her name in the book of perfection.

"My curve was really working today," Bergquist said. "I was able to get a couple strikeouts with my change up as well."

Bergquist was sure to help herself out at the plate, too, swatting a pair of doubles, scoring a run, and driving in two more from her leadoff spot.

When the Jills got host last spring Bergquist appointed herself as conductor of the R.A. Long steam engine as they powered their way through the back half of the schedule. With R.A. Long now entrenched in second place in the 2A GSHL, opposing teams would be well advised to get off the tracks when the train's coming through.

"We are still on the swag train!" Bergquist said after Wednesday's win.

The Jills took a 6-0 lead in the first inning and added on in each turn to the plate in order to notch the mercy rule victory.

“Gracie Byrnes had a good day at the plate going 3-for-4 with a couple RBIs,” RAL coach Dave McDaniel said.

Jadyn Terry added a couple of knocks and RBIs for the Jills, scoring a run in the process.

R.A. Long (10-4, 8-2 league) is scheduled to host Ridgefield on Friday in a battle of the league’s top two teams. First pitch is slated for 4 p.m.

Monarchs slug their way to win over Bay

VANCOUVER — The Mark Morris softball team pounded out 14 hits Wednesday in a 13-9 win over Hudson’s Bay in 2A GSHL action.

Leading 5-3 after three innings the Monarchs hung a half dozen runs on the Eagles’ scoreboard in the top of the fourth in order to carve out some breathing room on the road. Sydney Fugleberg, Kaitlynn Westerby, Hallie Watson, Emily Foytack, Natalie Mejia, and McKenzie Verdoorn all tallied RBIs in the big inning.

In the beginning, though, it was Mejia setting the tone for the visitors as she blasted a three-run dinger in the top of the first to score Westerby and Provolt. Mejia finished the game 3-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored.

From her leadoff spot Westerby wound up leading the Monarchs’ offense, tallying four hits and scoring twice.

“Kaitlynn was seeing the ball well today,” MM coach Chris Mejia said. “She made it very difficult to get her out, giving her team a solid start every at bay like a good lead off should.”

Megan Jenkins took care of the pitching duties for the Monarchs and struck out ten Eagles in a complete game effort to pick up the win.

“We played much better defense today and our bats showed up to the party,” Coach Mejia said. “Megan had the mental toughness today to weather a couple good hits but stayed focused and finished strong.”

Mark Morris (6-6, 5-5 league) is scheduled to play at Prairie on Thursday before hosting Washougal on Friday.

