2A Softball: Ridgefield offense sinks Lumberjills

“We needed to stay back and power through it, and we just kept getting on our front foot,” McDaniel said. “They kept throwing it; they were smart about it. Every time a batter’s on their front foot, you go right back after them again, and that’s what they did. Yeah, we did get those nine runs, but that’s what happened.”

For their part, Ridgefield did not take its time to go after Bodily, who started in the circle for R.A. Long. Three of the five Spudders to come up in the bottom of the first put the first pitch they saw in play, and the other two had two-pitch at-bats. All ripped off hard shots, and while three found Lumberjill gloves, Mittman managed to put one in a spot no defender could get: over the wall in left-center for a solo homer that gave Ridgefield a 1-0 lead.

The hosts put up five more in the second, forcing McDaniel to pull Bodily and bring Bergquist in from center field to pitch and get the guests back into the dugout.

“That umpire was giving us a low strike zone,” McDaniel said. “We weren’t effective with the low strike zone, in my opinion, and Ridgefield did a pretty good job with the low strike zone. We got the ball up a lot.”