2A Softball: R.A.Long jumps Hockinson to open playoff run

“Gracie Byrnes as the catcher is always talking and directing as a good catcher should,” McDaniel said. “Surprise athletes on defense are Kennedy Keith in right field and Jadyn Terry at third base. They have stepped into those roles and have impressed me.

After falling behind by a run in the first frame the R.A. Long bats began to come to life. In the second inning to knot the game up at 1-1. In the second inning they hung their first crooked number to take a two run lead and from there the Jills just kept adding on. That offensive attack led to another run in the fourth inning, two in the fifth, and three more for good measure in the sixth frame.

Like a hurricane, Byrnes was a force strong enough to drop the Hawks all by herself with two hits on the day that included a double and home run to go with five RBIs. Not to be left out of the fun, Childers went 3-for-3 at the plate, scoring three runs and driving in a run along the way.

As the Lumberjills prepare for their next test in the 2A GSHL softball tournament (see: Ridgefield Spudders, league champs), McDaniel and company are feeling good about the multiple options they have coming out of the bullpen.