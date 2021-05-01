2A Softball: Monarchs pile on hits, pull away from Bay; Rapids walk-off Jills

VANCOUVER — It turned out that the two runs scored in the top of the first inning would be all the Mark Morris softball team would need, but the Monarchs got the bats going in time to hang up three crooked numbers and turn a pitchers’ duel into a 14-2 laugher over Hudson’s Bay when it was all said and done.
Mark Morris plated four runs in the top of the fifth, then batted around en route to bringing home five in the sixth, and capped off the day at the plate with three more in the top of the seventh.
Avery Pense went 3-for-3 in the final three innings with three runs scored all by herself.
All told, the Monarchs strung together 12 hits from the fifth inning onward, four times as many as Hailey Davis allowed to the Eagles all day long.
Davis, making her return to the lineup after a couple games’ absence, gave up three hits in seven innings, with 11 strikeouts and no walks.
“We missed having Hailey in the lineup. It just messes with your chemistry when you're not at full strength,” Mark Morris coach Chris Mejia said.
Davis added two hits herself at the plate, smacking a bases-clearing triple to drive in three of the four runs in the fifth inning, and adding an RBI single in the sixth. She ended up being one of six batters in the starting lineup to finish with multiple hits. Along with Pense, Kaitlynn Westerby, Hallie Watson, and Emily Foytack all had three-hit games, while Breanna Greenwalt added two hits of her own.
“The girls are really bringing it all together and playing like a team,” Mejia said.
Mark Morris loaded the bases and brought two runs home on a Watson single before Hudson’s Bay managed to get an out in the top of the first, but that would be all the Monarchs got until the late rallies.
Hudson’s Bay responded to tie the game in the bottom of the third, but the even score would only last one frame. After sending 18 batters to the plate in the first four innings, 25 Monarchs came to the plate to keep the runs coming.
Mark Morris (6-7) was set to play Woodland at noon on Saturday.
Rapid walk-off against Jills
VANCOUVER — The R.A. Long softball team came back to erase an early deficit to tie the game late, but Columbia River had the last laugh, walking off 4-3 winners to beat the Lumberjills on Friday.
After shutting the Rapids down for five straight innings, Myah Bodily gave up a leadoff single in the bottom of the seventh, then loaded the bases with a pair of one-out walks to put the winning run 60 feet away. An unproductive flyout by the next batter got the R.A. Long senior an out away from escaping the jam, but Sophie Reyes had other plans, blasting a double to left to send the home crowd home happy.
The end was a rough one for what had been a good game out of R.A. Long’s pitcher. River plated two runs in the bottom of the first inning on a pair of hits and a host of fielder’s choices, but Bodily snapped into a groove after that, tossing four shutout frames. She only struck out two, but didn’t allow any free passes before the seventh.
“I felt (she) did a great job,” R.A. Long coach Dave McDaniel said.
For four innings, those early runs looked like they might be enough for the Rapids, as R.A. Long put runners on but couldn’t cash them in.
R.A. Long started to put a rally together in the top of the fifth, with Miranda Bergquist and Bodily hitting singles to set the table and Madison Fierst adding one of her own to bring a run home. Still, McDaniel felt his team needed a spark, but instead of looking inwards at his bench, he looked over to a whole different field to find it.
Freshman Kamia Tootoosis-Didier had started the day on the R.A. Long JV squad in order to get some work in the circle in. Midway through her outing, McDaniel sent for her, and she left the circle on one field and went straight to the batter’s box on the other, where she promptly hit a two-out, 2-RBI double to tie the game at 3-3.
The Lumberjills left her on second to end the inning, though, and only got runners to first base in the sixth and seventh, leaving the window open for the Rapids’ rally.
R.A. Long (8-5) will begin play in the 2A GSHL softball tournament next week.
Spuds spank Beavers in three
WOODLAND — Ridgefield made their way to Beaver Town, Friday, and plundered their way to a 19-4 win in 2A GSHL softball action.
Woodland scored in every inning, but it was not enough to keep up with a potent Spudders lineup and the game was called after three innings via mercy rule.
“Tough outing for us,” Woodland coach Tom Christensen said. “We hit pretty good. Had a lot of solid contact with no strikeouts. Ridgefield’s defense is very solid though”.
Jayden Roth led the doomed Beavers attack with the sticks, going 2-for-2 with two doubles. Emily Hughes also had two hits, one of which was a double. Leanna Russell, Brezy Summers and Alyson Russell all added hits to the Woodland tally.
In the field, though, the Beavers were undone by seven errors. The Spudders used those miscues and 13 hits to put up six runs in the first, five runs in the second and eight runs in the third inning.
In the circle, Leanna Russell took care of the first inning. Gabi Silveria pitched the next two frames with a strikeout to her credit.
“Defensively, we are still working out the kinks,” Christensen said.
Woodland (7-6) was set to play Mark Morris at noon on Saturday.