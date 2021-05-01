2A Softball: Monarchs pile on hits, pull away from Bay; Rapids walk-off Jills

“The girls are really bringing it all together and playing like a team,” Mejia said.

Mark Morris loaded the bases and brought two runs home on a Watson single before Hudson’s Bay managed to get an out in the top of the first, but that would be all the Monarchs got until the late rallies.

Hudson’s Bay responded to tie the game in the bottom of the third, but the even score would only last one frame. After sending 18 batters to the plate in the first four innings, 25 Monarchs came to the plate to keep the runs coming.

Mark Morris (6-7) was set to play Woodland at noon on Saturday.

Rapid walk-off against Jills

VANCOUVER — The R.A. Long softball team came back to erase an early deficit to tie the game late, but Columbia River had the last laugh, walking off 4-3 winners to beat the Lumberjills on Friday.

After shutting the Rapids down for five straight innings, Myah Bodily gave up a leadoff single in the bottom of the seventh, then loaded the bases with a pair of one-out walks to put the winning run 60 feet away. An unproductive flyout by the next batter got the R.A. Long senior an out away from escaping the jam, but Sophie Reyes had other plans, blasting a double to left to send the home crowd home happy.