2A Softball: Monarchs dismantle Fort; Lumberjills clear cut Woodland

After suffering a lopsided loss on Tuesday, Mark Morris took their first opportunity on the diamond to get that taste out of their mouth and they did it with aplomb, dropping Fort Vancouver 15-0 in four innings at 7th Avenue Park on Wednesday.
“Great comeback game after yesterday,” Mark Morris coach Chris Mejia said. “We started out shaky in the first inning but settled in and took care of business.”
It was a complete effort for the Monarchs as they notched the 15-run mercy rule victory while shutting out the Trappers almost entirely on offense.
“Megan Jenkins went all four innings giving up one hit (and) striking out six,” Mejia said of the Monarchs’ pitcher.
At the plate, there was plenty to be pleased about for Mark Morris. At the top of that list was Emily Foytack who smacked a three-run homerun in a five-run fourth inning to help the Monarchs end the game early. Kaytlynn Croy added two hits and drove in a run, Ashley Provolt notched two hits and two RBIs, and Breanna Greenwelt clubbed a pair of hits with a trio of RBIs. Mackynzee Powers also had a pair of hits in the win.
“We needed a nice win after yesterday’s game,” Mejia said. “I asked the girls to forget about yesterday’s game and show up today ready to pound the ball and they answered the call. Very happy with the way they responded.”
Mark Morris (5-7) is slated to play at Hudson’s Bay on Friday before playing at Woodland on Saturday.
Jills start/finish hot in 10-0 win over Woodland
They say habits are hard to break and Hope Childers is glad to hear it. That’s because the Lumberjills’ leadoff batter once again started a game off with a homerun on Wednesday and R.A. Long went on to defeat Woodland 10-0 in 2A Greater St. Helens softball action.
R.A. Long put up five runs in the first inning before cooling off for a pair of frames. In the fourth inning, though, the Jills’ bats got hot again with another five run inning that pushed the game into ten-run mercy rule territory.
Gracie Byrnes went 2-for-3 at the plate in the win while Mylee Grimm and Kennedy Keith were each 1-for-1 at the plate with a walk to their name. Starting (and finishing) pitcher Miranda Bergquist helped herself out at the palte, too, with a hit and two RBIs.
According to R.A. Long coach Dave McDaniel, Bergquist “tattooed the ball every time.”
That power and precision carried over to the pitchers’ circle, too, where Bergquist struck out four batters and allowed just a handful of hits while spinning a five-inning shutout.
“(The) defense was solid again,” McDaniel said.