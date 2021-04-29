2A Softball: Monarchs dismantle Fort; Lumberjills clear cut Woodland

After suffering a lopsided loss on Tuesday, Mark Morris took their first opportunity on the diamond to get that taste out of their mouth and they did it with aplomb, dropping Fort Vancouver 15-0 in four innings at 7th Avenue Park on Wednesday.

“Great comeback game after yesterday,” Mark Morris coach Chris Mejia said. “We started out shaky in the first inning but settled in and took care of business.”

It was a complete effort for the Monarchs as they notched the 15-run mercy rule victory while shutting out the Trappers almost entirely on offense.

“Megan Jenkins went all four innings giving up one hit (and) striking out six,” Mejia said of the Monarchs’ pitcher.

At the plate, there was plenty to be pleased about for Mark Morris. At the top of that list was Emily Foytack who smacked a three-run homerun in a five-run fourth inning to help the Monarchs end the game early. Kaytlynn Croy added two hits and drove in a run, Ashley Provolt notched two hits and two RBIs, and Breanna Greenwelt clubbed a pair of hits with a trio of RBIs. Mackynzee Powers also had a pair of hits in the win.