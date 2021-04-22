2A Softball: Mark Morris splits double dip with Washougal; Jills fall to Spuds

The Monarchs added four more in the second to go to the third inning up 10-5, but Washougal had saved the biggest rally of the day for its final frame.

Going up against Jenkins — who came in for Hallie Watson midway through the second inning — for the second time Wednesday, the Panthers struck hard, taking advantage of four free passes and some miscues in the field. Washougal had sent 10 batters to the plate and scored nine runs before Jenkins got her first out, putting the visitors up 14-10.

Mark Morris tried to rally back, but only got halfway through the deficit before running out of outs.

Watson, Breanna Greenwalt, Avery Pense, and Ashley Provolt all went 2-for-3 in the middle of the order in Game 2 for the Monarchs.

Mark Morris (4-5) is slated to host R.A. Long on Friday.

Jills can’t dig out of big hole against Spuds

The Lumberjills dug themselves too big of a hole to dig out of Wednesday as they dropped a 2A Greater St. Helens League softball game 12-7 to Ridgefield.

The Spudders went up 9-0 before R.A. Long plated its first run. Down to their final six outs, the Jills plated seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to get back within three runs.