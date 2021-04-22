2A Softball: Mark Morris splits double dip with Washougal; Jills fall to Spuds

The Mark Morris softball team won its first game of the day against Washougal 13-4, but the Monarchs left the field at 7th Avenue Park with a split, dropping the sequel 14-12 to give the Panthers their first win of the season.
“It’s definitely going to be a learning experience,” coach Chris Mejia said.
Mark Morris came out swinging in Game 1, putting four runs on the board in the bottom of the first, scoring four more in the bottom of the third, and adding five in the fourth. Eight of the nine starting Monarchs came around to cross home plate, and seven logged base hits.
Hallie Watson led the Monarchs with a 2-for-3 day, bringing two runs home in the first inning on a single and hitting a leadoff home run to start the Mark Morris half of the third. Behind her in the order, Megan Jenkins also went 2-for-3, and further down the lineup, Kaitlynn Westerby went 2-for-2 with a walk, two runs scored, and a pair of RBIs.
In the circle, Jenkins walked the first batter she faced in the top of the first, then proceeded to strike out five straight Panthers. She finished with the win, striking out nine in five innings and allowing four runs — all unearned.
Mark Morris actually started off Game 2 of the doubleheader better offensively, putting five batters on base before an out was recorded and scoring six runs in the inning.
The Monarchs added four more in the second to go to the third inning up 10-5, but Washougal had saved the biggest rally of the day for its final frame.
Going up against Jenkins — who came in for Hallie Watson midway through the second inning — for the second time Wednesday, the Panthers struck hard, taking advantage of four free passes and some miscues in the field. Washougal had sent 10 batters to the plate and scored nine runs before Jenkins got her first out, putting the visitors up 14-10.
Mark Morris tried to rally back, but only got halfway through the deficit before running out of outs.
Watson, Breanna Greenwalt, Avery Pense, and Ashley Provolt all went 2-for-3 in the middle of the order in Game 2 for the Monarchs.
Mark Morris (4-5) is slated to host R.A. Long on Friday.
Jills can’t dig out of big hole against Spuds
The Lumberjills dug themselves too big of a hole to dig out of Wednesday as they dropped a 2A Greater St. Helens League softball game 12-7 to Ridgefield.
The Spudders went up 9-0 before R.A. Long plated its first run. Down to their final six outs, the Jills plated seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to get back within three runs.
The seventh inning, though, was not as kind to the home team as Ridgefield added three runs to their tally in the top half of the inning before shutting the Jills down without a run in the bottom half of the final frame.
“Kendra Chapin had a two run double in the sixth to finally wake up the bats,” R.A. Long coach Dave McDaniel said. Then we had a good run but a little too late.”
Gracie Byrnes helped to lead the ill-fated R.A. Long charge with a two-run home run and two walks. Kamia Didier added a base knock and reached base three more times on walks.
Myah Bodily took care of the pitching for R.A. Long over the first four innings and change. She gave up four runs on five hits while issuing three walks and striking out one Spud.
R.A. Long (5-4) is scheduled to play Mark Morris on Friday at 7th Avenue Park.