2A Softball: Lumberjills wallop Beavers behind 10-run frame

WOODLAND — Hot starts are all well and good, but at some point, you have to go beat the best if you want to be the best. The R.A. Long softball team got the opportunity to do just that with a trip to Woodland, Monday, and brought the hammer down on the two-time defending State champs in a 15-4 win.
“I expected us to hit,” said R.A. Long coach Dave McDaniel. “I just thought it would remain close throughout the whole game. I didn’t think we’d erupt the way we were capable of.”
But erupt the Lumberjills did, slamming 10 runs onto the board in the top of the fifth inning to turn what had been a one-run game into a ten-run mercy rule scenario.
R.A. Long has now won its past four contests, scoring at least 11 runs each time out. But for the Lumberjills, this one meant just a little bit more.
”You’ve got the defending, two-in-a-row State champions, and they’re well-coached,” McDaniel said. “If you go out and beat a team like that, it should be a confidence-builder.”
Despite never trailing and putting up runs in three of the first four innings, the Lumberjills went into the fifth frame lacking much momentum. Multiple costly mental mistakes in the field spotted the Beavers runs and helped Woodland close the gap to just one run, and for a moment, McDaniel had his worries.
“They could have put their daubers down and put their head in the dirt, but they didn’t,” he said. “They went to the bats and did it with the bats.”
With one out, Miranda Bergquist got the line moving with a single. Then, Gracie Byrnes got plunked, and Jadyn Terry drew a walk to load the bases.
Mylee Grimm powered a ball to deep center field that got caught in the swirling wind, turning what should have been a sacrifice fly into an error — the second of three miscues on fly balls in the Woodland outfield — and bringing two runs home without an out.
“It’s usually windy here, it’s not something we’ve had problems with in the past,” Woodland coach Tom Christensen said. “But today was different.”
Kennedy Keith kept the line moving with a single to load the bases back up and flip the card back to the top of the order. Madison Fierst and Myah Bodily both singled home runs, Hope Childers hit into another error in the outfield, and Kenna Kolbaba — in her second at-bat of the inning — came through with a single.
After a pop out, Byrnes came up yet again, and with two strikes on her, got under a pitch that just kept carrying, leaving the yard for her first career grand slam.
All told, 13 batters came to the plate and 10 runs came home for the Jills in the top of the fifth alone.
“I’ve always believed in these girls, and it’s finally coming out,” McDaniel said. “As you’ve seen the past few weeks, the bats are coming out, more and more and more. I know we’re capable of it. We’ve got some really good athletes.”
Byrnes went 3-for-3 with five RBIs and three runs scored. At the top of the order, Fierst had three hits and an RBI.
For Woodland, catcher Brezy Summers had two of the Beavers’ six hits and scored a pair of runs. The hosts plated a run in the second and another in the third, before bringing two home when the Lumberjills misfired on what would have been an inning-ending double play.
In the circle, Bodily allowed five hits and four runs — only two of which were earned — in four innings of work, and struck out two. Terry, who had to cut short her warm-up in the bullpen in the top of the fifth to bat for a second time, allowed one hit but stranded the runner on second in a scoreless frame.
On this four-game winning streak, R.A. Long’s pitchers have allowed just six total runs.
As Woodland fans would be quick to point out, nearly every player from their championship teams has moved onto different pastures by now but that doesn't make the victory any less meaningful for the Jills. Going forward, McDaniel wants this result to put the rest of the 2A Greater St. Helens League on notice about his squad.