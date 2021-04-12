2A Softball: Lumberjills wallop Beavers behind 10-run frame

“I’ve always believed in these girls, and it’s finally coming out,” McDaniel said. “As you’ve seen the past few weeks, the bats are coming out, more and more and more. I know we’re capable of it. We’ve got some really good athletes.”

Byrnes went 3-for-3 with five RBIs and three runs scored. At the top of the order, Fierst had three hits and an RBI.

For Woodland, catcher Brezy Summers had two of the Beavers’ six hits and scored a pair of runs. The hosts plated a run in the second and another in the third, before bringing two home when the Lumberjills misfired on what would have been an inning-ending double play.

In the circle, Bodily allowed five hits and four runs — only two of which were earned — in four innings of work, and struck out two. Terry, who had to cut short her warm-up in the bullpen in the top of the fifth to bat for a second time, allowed one hit but stranded the runner on second in a scoreless frame.

On this four-game winning streak, R.A. Long’s pitchers have allowed just six total runs.