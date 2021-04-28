2A Softball: Lumberjills drop the ax on Fort; Monarchs and Beavers fall

R.A. Long put its runs up in bunches on Tuesday on the way to a 17-1 win over Fort Vancouver in 2A GSHL softball action.

The Lumberjills scored six runs in the second inning and then went off for 11 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to push the game beyond the 15-run mercy rule limit.

Jaydn Terry spun all four innings in the circle for R.A. Long, chalking up nine strikeouts along the way while surrendering two hits, one walk and one run.

At the plate the Lumberjills pounded out 16 hits on the way to the win. Lily Mattison, Tammy Smith and Mylee Grimm all had two base knocks in the game.

R.A. Long (6-4) was set to play three home games in a row this week, hosting Woodland on Wednesday and Hockinson on Thursday.

Spuds pummel Monarchs

It didn’t take long for Mark Morris to figure out that the Spudders had come to play on Tuesday. Ridgefield put up three runs in the first inning, but that was only a taste of things to come as the visitors went off for nine more runs in the second frame on their way to a 17-2 win in 2A GSHL softball play.