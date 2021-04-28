2A Softball: Lumberjills drop the ax on Fort; Monarchs and Beavers fall

R.A. Long put its runs up in bunches on Tuesday on the way to a 17-1 win over Fort Vancouver in 2A GSHL softball action.
The Lumberjills scored six runs in the second inning and then went off for 11 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to push the game beyond the 15-run mercy rule limit.
Jaydn Terry spun all four innings in the circle for R.A. Long, chalking up nine strikeouts along the way while surrendering two hits, one walk and one run.
At the plate the Lumberjills pounded out 16 hits on the way to the win. Lily Mattison, Tammy Smith and Mylee Grimm all had two base knocks in the game.
R.A. Long (6-4) was set to play three home games in a row this week, hosting Woodland on Wednesday and Hockinson on Thursday.
Spuds pummel Monarchs
It didn’t take long for Mark Morris to figure out that the Spudders had come to play on Tuesday. Ridgefield put up three runs in the first inning, but that was only a taste of things to come as the visitors went off for nine more runs in the second frame on their way to a 17-2 win in 2A GSHL softball play.
“Not our game today. The bats didn’t show up today and our pitching was off,” Mark Morris coach Chris Mehia said. “We were only able to hold them for four innings.”
After posting a dozen runs in the first two innings, the Spudders added two in the third and four in the fourth to put a bow on their mercy rule win.
Meanwhile, Mark Morris only able to muster three hits all day. Curiously, they were all doubles with Breanna Greenwalt, Avery Pense and Hallie Watson all logging two baggers. Pense and Watson also drove in runs with their hits.
Megan Jenkins pitched the first four innings before handing the grapefruit over to Brooklyn Harris.
“Ridgefield bats unfortunately found everything that Megan Jenkins had to give today,” Mejia said. “Megan has really stepped up and thrown a lot of innings and pitches to cover for Hailey Davis’s injury. She’s given us all she’s had and it has not gone unnoticed. Hopefully we will get her back soon.
The Monarchs’ coach was encouraged by what he saw out of Harris under adverse conditions.
“On the bright side we got a glimpse of the future,” Mejia said. “Freshman Brooklyn Harris came in for two strong innings of relief and threw well. Then stepped to the plate and gave a pitch a good ride that ended up finding the outfielders glove but was a solid hit.”
Mark Morris (4-7) was set to host Fort Vancouver on Wednesday before heading to Hudson’s Bay on Friday.
Hawks, errors too much for Beavers
WOODLAND — The Woodland softball team got on the board first, but Hockinson answered back and continued steadily increasing its lead over the course of the final five innings of a 7-2 win Tuesday.
Gabi Silveria pitched five innings in the start for Woodland, allowing one run in the third, two in the fourth, and three in the fifth. Leanna Russell threw the final two frames, giving up one run herself.
Both pitchers had to deal with a tough defensive outing behind them, with Woodland’s fielders making four errors over the course of the day.
Silveria had the best day at the plate for Woodland as well, going 2-for-3 with a double and a triple. But aside from her, the Beavers managed just three hits across the lineup against Hockinson’s Lilli Seale, who struck out five in a complete game.
“Offensively we aren’t hitting the ball square, and defensively we are committing too many errors,” Woodland coach Tom Christensen said. “We just aren’t playing as good as we can, and I’ve got to do a better job of helping the girls reach their potential.”
Woodland (7-4) was set to play at R.A. Long on Wednesday.