2A Softball: Hockinson takes high-scoring game against Lumberjills

Eleven runs didn’t end up being enough for R.A. Long, which dropped a shootout to Hockinson 15-11 on Thursday at home.

The scoring started early, with both sides putting up crooked numbers in the first and the Hawks going up 3-2. R.A. Long came back to take the lead at 5-4 after three innings, but Hockinson clapped right back with three runs in the top of the fourth.

R.A. Long starter Miranda Bergquist allowed seven runs on five hits and three walks in a five-inning outing. She handed the ball off to Myah Bodily for the sixth, but the Hawks weren’t fooled at all by the new arm.

Hockinson rolled nine batters to the plate in the top of the fifth, bringing home four runs. The Lumberjills scored five of their own in the bottom of the frame to tie the game up at 11-11, but the Hawks did it again in Bodily’s second inning of work with another four-spot to make it 15-11.

Bodily faced 17 batters in two innings, giving up nine hits and getting tabbed with the loss.

R.A. Long catcher Gracie Byrnes had a busy day of watching pitches go by her at the plate, finishing with four walks and three runs scored for the Lumberjills. Bergquist added a three-hit day at the plate right behind her. Madison Fierst and Hope Childers both had two-hit outings for the Jills.

R.A. Long (8-5) was scheduled to play at Columbia River on Friday.

