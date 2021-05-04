2A Softball: Beavers pull away late to top Monarchs

The runs kept coming for the Beavers, with a walk, a single, an error, and a 2-RBI double by MacDonald — who finished with three hits and four runs driven in — pushing the lead up to 12-6.

“We kind of let up in the middle of the game, and to see us not do that again after they had a big inning, I feel like they’re starting to grow as players and understand situations like that,” Christensen said. “It’s cool to see them keep pushing.”

Mark Morris took advantage of a couple of Woodland errors to bring the deficit back four runs in the seventh inning, but after a wild pitch brought the second run in and cleared the bases, Russell took advantage of the clean slate and retired the next three Monarchs in order to end it.

Gabi Silveria only allowed one run in her first five innings of work before she ran into trouble in the fifth. She finished her outing in the circle with six runs allowed on eight hits, and also smacked a 2-RBI single all the way back in the top of the first inning to put the Beavers ahead. Russell allowed one hit but didn’t allow an earned run, only throwing an inning and a third but earning the win.