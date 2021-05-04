2A Softball: Beavers pull away late to top Monarchs

Nearly everybody on the field at Seventh Avenue Park on Monday for Mark Morris’ district tournament opener against Woodland was making their postseason debut so a learning curve was to be expected. As it turned out, it was the young Beavers who were able to find their groove first, and stay in it more consistently, in a 12-8 win.
“This game, it seemed like they really wanted it,” said Woodland coach Tom Christensen. “They had good energy.”
After a brief outburst early, both teams struggled to find much offense at all, until Woodland bust the game open with a five-spot in the top of the sixth inning. Mark Morris matched the Beavers with their own five-run frame, but Woodland kept the offense going with four more runs in the seventh before Leanna Russell — the only player from either team who’d ever suited up for a high school playoff softball game before — closed out the win in the circle.
“We started off pretty good,” Christensen said. “Then, kind of like our season, we let up, or just got too comfortable.”
Mark Morris’ Hailey Davis allowed two runs on three hits in the top of the first inning, but settled down after that, not allowing a runner past second base for the next three frames. Woodland tacked one more run on in the top of the fifth to make it 3-1, and going to the sixth, Mark Morris coach Chris Mejia made a call to the bullpen, bringing in Megan Jenkins to pitch to the bottom of the Beaver order.
The sophomore was only able to get one out, hitting two batters and seeing a costly error behind her bring a run in. With the top of the Woodland lineup due up with two runners on, Mejia went back to Davis, but after a walk, the table was set for the Beavers’ big hitters. Coco MacDonald brought one run on a grounder to the left side of the infield. Emily Hughes followed that with a two-run double, then went to third on an error, and scored on a wild pitch before Davis got out of the inning.
Just as soon as Woodland found its offense, so too did Mark Morris. Going into the dugout suddenly down 8-1, the Monarchs rallied themselves, with Kaitlyn Westerby and Natalie Mejia drawing walks before Davis brought them both home on a double. Hayly Peterson, courtesy running for the pitcher, would come home later on a wild pitch.
Kaytlynn Croy and Mackenzie Powers both drew walks — with Ashley Provolt running for Croy — and both came home an out later on a wild pitch and an ensuing throwing error to make it 8-6 and trim the lead right back to two runs.
“That score was nothing,” Chris Meja said in retrospect. “It was lopsided, yes, but it was nothing we couldn’t do.”
Woodland didn’t wait around in its next trip to the plate to start scoring again, with Jayden Roth launching a solo home run to lead off the seventh.
“Jayden always swings hard,” Christensen said. “She’s aggressive like that.”
The runs kept coming for the Beavers, with a walk, a single, an error, and a 2-RBI double by MacDonald — who finished with three hits and four runs driven in — pushing the lead up to 12-6.
“We kind of let up in the middle of the game, and to see us not do that again after they had a big inning, I feel like they’re starting to grow as players and understand situations like that,” Christensen said. “It’s cool to see them keep pushing.”
Mark Morris took advantage of a couple of Woodland errors to bring the deficit back four runs in the seventh inning, but after a wild pitch brought the second run in and cleared the bases, Russell took advantage of the clean slate and retired the next three Monarchs in order to end it.
Gabi Silveria only allowed one run in her first five innings of work before she ran into trouble in the fifth. She finished her outing in the circle with six runs allowed on eight hits, and also smacked a 2-RBI single all the way back in the top of the first inning to put the Beavers ahead. Russell allowed one hit but didn’t allow an earned run, only throwing an inning and a third but earning the win.
Woodland (8-7) moved on in the 2A GSHL tournament to face Columbia River on the road Tuesday, with a spot in the four-team playoff between the best of the 2A Greater St. Helens League and the 2A Evergreen Conference on the line.
“It was cool to see that we’re heading in the right direction,” Christensen said. “Get some playoff wins this year, hopefully make District, maybe State next year, kind of building toward success.”
For Mark Morris’ part, the Monarchs were scheduled for a consolation matchup with Hockinson, where Mejia said the plan was to play some new faces, send the seniors off with a win, and finish the program’s first run to the postseason in nearly a decade on a high note.
“I tried to let them know that they did something special,” he said. “It’s been a rough go for softball here Mark Morris the last few years. I let them know that their hard work has paid off. They had a goal to shoot for, and they actually did something that hasn’t been done in a really long time.”