VANCOUVER — Game 15 doesn’t have the same ring as game 163. Nonetheless, the importance of Woodland’s 10-0 shutout victory against Columbia River in a third-place tiebreaker in the 2A Greater St. Helens League should not be discounted.

Woodland received a superb effort from freshman right-hander Addi Christensen in the circle on Tuesday in the game held at Fort Vancouver. Christensen held the Rapids to just two hits and a walk over five shutout frames and struck out three to pick up the win.

With the win, Woodland not only finished third in the 2A GSHL, but also earned the three seed into the 2A District IV Tournament. That seeding sets up a matchup with Tumwater (11-8 overall), the second-place team out of the 2A Evergreen Conference.

Woodland got out to a quick start against the Rapids and their starter Ruby Lew. The Beavers had five hits and capitalized on an error by the Rapids’ first baseman to score five runs in the first inning.

Then, with the score 6-0 in the third inning, Woodland put up four more runs in the bottom of the third. Christensen opened the inning by being hit by a pitch before Madison Walker, Avery Andrews and Emily Hughes all singled and Ainsleigh Utter delivered a sacrifice fly to put the team ahead 9-0.

Another single from Alyson Russell’s made the score 10-0 and pushed the game into mercy rule territory.

Russell batted 2-for-2 with a double, walk and two RBIs and Hughes went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Christensen drove in two runs and scored twice as well for the Beavers’ offense.

Christensen closed the game out with a 1-2-3 fifth inning.

The loss pit Columbia River against Aberdeen (12-7), the first place team out of Evergreen. Woodland an Columbia River will both play on Thursday at 4 p.m. on dueling fields at Recreation Park in Chehalis.