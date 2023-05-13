Gabi Silveria delivered the knockout blow with a three-run homer in the sixth inning to lead Woodland to a much-needed victory 7-4 over Mark Morris, Friday.

The victory came 48-hours after the Beavers' loss to R.A. Long and clinched a third place finish in the 2A Greater St. Helens League.

“That was huge. That was what we needed,” Woodland coach Tom Christensen said. “After the disappointment from the RA Long game, (to accomplish this) just two days later, I was impressed. It was the biggest game of the year for us and they didn’t seem to be phased by that.”

Silveria finished the game 2-for-5 with the homer and three RBIs. She also scored two runs. Emily Hughes batted 2-for-3 with two runs and reached base four times and Alyson Russell added two RBIs for the Beavers.

Woodland scored three runs in the first inning as it took advantage of a pair of Mark Morris errors in the middle infield. Russell delivered the key hit with a two-run double to left field and Walker drew a bases loaded walk.

The Beavers increased their lead to 4-0 in the third inning, before Mark Morris put its first tally on the scoreboard on a sacrifice fly from Emily Foytack.

The Monarchs drew closer in the fifth inning when Ashlynn Westerby singled home Keira McGinley to cut the deficit to 4-2. But Woodland answered in the sixth on Silveria’s three-run bomb.

Addi Christensen earned the win after pitching a seven-inning complete game in which she allowed four runs on nine hits and struck out six.

It was not the week that Mark Morris hoped for.

Entering its final week of the regular season, the Mark Morris schedule showed four games, three in league play against teams it was either tied with in the league standings or that were slotted ahead.

The week was pivotal.

With a 1-3 record after its 7-4 loss to Woodland at home Friday, the week ended in disappointment for the Monarchs.

“Errors early in the first inning and not being able to string enough hits together was just too much to overcome,” Mark Morris coach Chris Mejia stated. “Good thing is we are still in the district tournament on Tuesday. We just have a longer road to State if we can get there. Some much needed rest over the weekend will do us some good.”

Megan Fugleberg added a seventh-inning homer to make the score a little more respectable. She finished the game 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. McGinley added two hits and two runs from off the bench.

Megan Jenkins started in the circle for the Monarchs and she yielded three unearned runs on two hits and four walks in two innings before being replaced by Makenzie Henthorn. The Beavers did most of their damage against the freshman Henthorn who was touched up for four runs on four hits in five innings.

With the win, Woodland (10-8, 9-5 league) move into a tie for third with Columbia River who they will now play on Tuesday at Fort Vancouver at 4 p.m. to settle third place.

Mark Morris (10-7, 8-6) will have to play a pigtail game on Tuesday to advance to the main 2A District IV tournament field. The Monarchs will play W.F. West on Tuesday in Chehalis. The Bearcats defeated Rochester in a league pigtail game on Friday.