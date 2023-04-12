RIDGEFIELD — A seven-run second inning by Ridgefield was too much for Woodland to overcome in the 12-4 loss, Tuesday, in 2A Greater St. Helens League softball action.

Kaylen Wingerd was strong for seven innings for the Spudders. She held Woodland to four runs (two earned) on four hits and four walks over seven innings as she pitched a complete game. Wingerd struck out two of the 29 batters she faced to pick up the win.

Woodland scored one run in each of the first, second, fourth and fifth innings, but could never get to Wingerd for the big inning that would cut into Ridgefield’s 7-2 lead.

Alyson Russell batted 2-for-3 with an RBI and Brynn Skelton went 1-for-2 with a solo homer and two RBI to lead Woodland’s offense in the loss.

Addi Christensen took the loss for the Beavers. She started and yielded seven runs on seven hits and two walks. Ridgefield’s big second inning proved to be her undoing. Gracelynn Huffman relieved Christensen in the fourth inning. Ridgefield got to Huffman for three runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth on five hits, a walk and a hit batter.

Mallory Vancleave went 2-for-4 with a walk, RBI and two runs scored and Madeline Smith and Charlie Harris each added two hits with a pair of runs to lead the Ridgefield offense.

Woodland (2-4, 1-1 league) was slated to host Fort Vancouver on Wednesday before heading to Hockinson for another league contest on Friday.