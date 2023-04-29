A marathon first inning at the plate and a strong pitching performance by Jadyn Terry was too much for Hockinson to handle, Friday afternoon, as R.A. Long ran away from the Hawks 15-2 in five innings of 2A Greater St. Helens League softball at the Lumberjills' home yard.

Terry was up to her usual tricks in the circle striking out twelve batters, including seven straight at one point to help put the win away.

“My rise ball was working today," Terry said. "They were chasing them, and weren’t hitting them, and then I worked in the off-speed curveball to keep moving their eyes and keep them off balance."

It took one inning for Terry to get fully settled in on the bump, though. Hockinson came out in the top half of the first and played small ball by getting back-to-back bunt singles. A stolen bag, and then a couple of passed balls gave Hockinson a quick 2-0 lead heading into the bottom half of the inning, but the lead was short lived.

R.A. Long’s first eleven batters of the inning came around to score before the first out was recorded. A total of 15 batters from the home side went up to the dish, led by two base hits and two RBI’s in the inning for Nicole Walker. Freshman Audrina Solano drove in a run with a base knock, plus four other Jills picked up RBI’s on walks with the bases loaded.

Terry also got into the action with a two-RBI double deep to right-center field and scored a run. It was the type of performance by R.A. Long at the plate that will have its skipper Dave McDaniel thinking hard about how his team goes about its practices.

“We had a good day of practice yesterday and focused mainly on our fielding, so maybe taking the bats out of their hands got them rested for today,” McDaniel said with a chuckle.

It was more than enough run support for Terry who went about her work in the circle without any pressure. The second inning started the same as the first, a bunt single by the leadoff hitter Sam Macdonald and then a stolen bag with a wild pitch to follow. That meant Hockinson immediately had a runner on third with no outs, but Terry came back to strike out the next two batters and then got the leadoff hitter Lily Ritton to fly out to center fielder Mikayla Sorenson to end the inning without allowing a run.

The Jills' senior right-hander was brimming with confidence and had an edge to her attitude heading into the third. Terry struck out the side in the frame and the latter of the three was punctuated with a battle cry that would've made Xena, the Warrior Princess, beam with pride.

The bottom half of the third was kind to the Jills once again after Terry, Ava Rodman, and Solano led off with three straight base hits to load the bases. Terry scampered home on a past ball to make it 12-2. The next batter, Grace Bert, came through with an RBI single to score Rodman, but Solano was caught in a run down before eventually being tagged out at the plate after a hard collision with the catcher.

After pinch hitter Zowie Ramirez was hit by a pitch, Prindel delivered a single to plate two more to put the cherry top of a strong day at the dish for the Jills.

It was the hitting by a couple youngsters got the attention of coach McDaniel. “I thought the freshman Audrina Solano and Kace Prindel hit the ball well in their first varsity action," McDaniel said. "They came out and sprayed the ball all over the place."

R.A. Long (8-5, 6-4 league) is right in the thick of it in the 2A GSHL standings. The Lumberjills currently sit in fifth place, but they are within reach of Mark Morris, Columbia River, and Woodland. Those four teams are all separated by just half a game and all are gunning for that coveted second place spot to the district tournament.

The Jills still have one game against each of the opponents above them in the standings with five league games left on the schedule, including a date with Mark Morris next Friday at 7th Avenue Park. R.A. Long cannot afford to look ahead though, as their next game is Monday back at home against Hudson’s Bay at 4:00 p.m.