WOODLAND — Like a freight train, Jadyn Terry keeps right on rolling.

Pitching her third game in as many days, Terry shut out Woodland on two hits, one walk and 16 strikeouts to lead R.A. Long to a 4-0 victory. The win over Woodland completed the trifecta after Terry and the rest of the Lumberjills recorded big league wins over Columbia River and Mark Morris on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

Over the three games, Terry totaled 21 innings, allowed two runs on 11 hits and struck out 55. Her effort, coupled with quality defense behind her and an opportunistic offense, moved R.A. Long past Columbia River, Mark Morris and Woodland into second place in the 2A Greater St. Helens League standings all by its lonesome.

As the week dawned, Terry knew how important these three games were. She knew the team was going to rely on her right arm and that she would have to shoulder a heavy load physically to help the team accomplish its goals. With the three in three stretch completed, how did Terry assess her performance?

“My performance throughout these games has been top notch,” admitted Terry. “I went into this week knowing I was going to pitch three games and I’m going to have to be on top of every single game, every single pitch, every single out. I really just took it to them.”

More importantly, how’s the arm feeling?

“It’s better than ever,” Terry said with a smile.

R.A. Long opened the scoring in the fourth inning against Woodland right-hander Adi Christensen who pitched a strong game herself. Terry got the rally going by reaching on an error by the second baseman, then moved up to second base on Ava Rodman’s groundout before scoring on a double delivered by Lily Mattison.

The Jills held a 1-0 lead from the top of the fourth through to the top of the seventh. Woodland could only muster three baserunners against Terry who did a good job of working both sides of the plate and changing the eye level for the Beavers’ hitters.

Woodland’s best opportunity to score came in the sixth inning.

With two outs, Gabi Silveria delivered a single, but some confusion occurred after she rounded first base and collided with the R.A. Long first baseman. Assuming she was awarded second base for interference, Silveria began slowly jogging to second base even as R.A. Long held the ball at the bag and easily put the tag on her to end the inning.

Maddie Fierst was the player of the game on offense for the Jills as a catalyst at the top of the batting order. Fierst went 3-for-4 with a key RBI double in the seventh inning which doubled R.A. Long’s advantage to 2-0 and prolonged an inning in which the Jills would eventually score three runs to give Terry a comfortable 4-0 lead. Nicole Walker's single drove in the final two runs for the visitors.

“In that last (at-bat), I was like, ‘This is my worst nightmare,’” acknowledged Fierst who felt the pressure of the situation.

Though the Jills had a one-run lead, it was a critical point in the game to provide Terry with a bit of breathing room against a good Woodland lineup.

“Two outs and I need to get a good hit. I was freaking out," Fierst added. "It felt really good (to come through). I’ve never had a really (big) moment like that.”

Given a four-run lead, Terry went right after the meat of the Woodland lineup and struck out the side in the seventh to end the game.

The win for R.A. Long meant it avenged the loss to Woodland earlier in the season (after also avenging its earlier loss to Columbia River on Monday), won its fifth straight game in league play and solidified the No. 2 seed for the 2A District IV tournament next week.

“It helps to have a pitcher like Jadyn of course, but the defense responded," R.A. Long coach Dave McDaniel said. "No errors today, everything that was put in play, we fielded it."

And, of course, the Lumberjills' skipper had kind words for his screaming workhorse in the circle.

“Honestly, if I’m a coach and I have to face (Terry) after she’s thrown two days in a row, I’m scared," McDaniel said. "Actually, I’m scared after the first day. She’s that kind of pitcher. She gets more powerful, stronger as the days go by.”

Silveria and Addi Christensen provided Woodland with its only hits on the day. In the first meeting against Terry and the Jills, the Beavers slugged seven hits and scored six runs, two earned.

This time the story was different.

“(Terry) did a great job,” Woodland coach Tom Christensen said. “I was hoping the second, third time through (the lineup) we’d make adjustments, but we didn’t quite get there.”

Woodland (9-8, 8-5 league) is slated to play Mark Morris at 7th Avenue Park on Friday at 4 p.m. in another big league matchup with playoff implications as the teams squabble over the final slots to the postseason.

“I’m hoping with Mark Morris on Friday, we can do good things,” added Christensen.

Editor's Note

R.A. Long was scheduled to wrap up its regular season against Washougal on Friday but will have an off day since the Panthers forfeit the rest of the games on their scheudle. The Lumberjills will begin their postseason run against Centralia, the No. 3 seed from the 2A Evergreen Conference, on Thursday at 4 p.m. in Chehalis at Recreation Park.