Jadyn Terry wasn’t satisfied with her first two starts of the season. Though she picked up a win in one of them, her performances in the circle against Castle Rock and Tumwater fell far below the bar Terry sets for herself.

Facing the archrival Monarchs on Friday, Terry was back to performing up to her standard. The senior Coe College commit was nearly unhittable over seven complete innings to lead R.A. Long to a 7-1 home victory over Mark Morris. Terry allowed one run on four hits, two walks and struck out 18.

That the effort came against a formidable side such as Mark Morris, which not only boasts a quality lineup, but is one that has faced her several times previously, proved to Terry that she has returned to form.

“I used my changeup just to change speeds and get their eyes moving and I feel like that worked very well today,” Terry noted. “My curve was really good today. My rise was getting them a lot, it was just all around. I moved (the ball) around the plate really well, too.”

Terry's pitching left the Monarchs frustrated all afternoon. Few Mark Morris hitters were able to make quality contact against the mix of 60 mile per hour fastballs which she moved in, out, up and down along with her curveball and a show-me changeup.

Of the four hits Terry scattered, two were by Megan Fugleberg who led Mark Morris with a 2-for-3 day a the plate.

“Jadyn Terry pitched a helluva game today. She really brought her ‘A’ game today and it showed,” Mark Morris coach Chris Mejia said. “It’s a tough transition to go from what we saw (Thursday against Evergreen) to what we saw in Jadyn today. It’s really hard. The girl we saw (Thursday), she was decent, but she was probably 52, 53 (mph) to where Jadyn’s in the upper 50’s and she’s got a lot of movement.”

R.A. Long (6-2, 4-1 league) took control of the game with one big rally in the bottom of the fourth inning of a scoreless game. Up until Ava Rodman stepped to the plate in the fourth inning the Jills and Lady Monarchs were locked in a tight pitcher’s duel. In fact, R.A. Long had managed just three baserunners off Mark Morris starter Megan Jenkins, all via Monarchs’ fielding errors.

But as the Jills went to the plate against Jenkins for the second time, R.A. Long coach Dave McDaniel told them to make a physical adjustment in their approach.

“I told them (to) choke up two finger lengths and let’s see if we can shorten up to the ball and start putting it in play, because we were taking long swings,” noted McDaniel. “They made the adjustment, they listened this time and it worked for them.”

That adjustment paid dividends immediately as the Lumberjills began making quality contact and kept finding holes in the defense.

First Rodman hit a hard grounder up the middle that was mishandled by the second baseman. Lily Mattison followed with line drive to center and Malia Byrnes went down the right-field line. All told, the Jills slugged six hits including three straight RBI knocks capped by Terry’s RBI double to knock Jenkins out of the game and claim a 6-0 lead.

Terry was a standout on both sides of the diamond. She finished the game 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI to lead the Jills. Byrnes batted 2-for-3 with an RBI and Maddie Fierst also had a multi-hit game, finishing 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored from the leadoff spot.

Jenkins pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed six runs, one earned, on six hits. She struck out eight and walked none while taking the loss. She also deserved a much better fate.

“I thought (Megan) pitched really well,” Mejia stated. “We had a few errors in that inning that kind of extended it. Anytime that happens you usually end up on the wrong end of things. It’s unfortunate. The inning could’ve been limited to a couple of runs and they end up scoring six.”

Freshman Makenzie Henthorn came on in relief and quelled the Jills' attack, but the damage was done. A 6-0 hole with three more innings to play, nine outs left, against one of the best pitchers in 2A softball on top of her game was a tough hill to climb.

Mark Morris (3-2, 1-2) plated a run in the fifth inning when Henthorn doubled in her first plate appearance against Terry. Natalie Mejia followed with a walk and Fugleberg delivered her second single of the game to score Henthorn and cut the deficit to 6-1.

That was it for the Monarchs’ offense, though. After Fugleberg’s single, Terry responded by striking out seven of the next eight batters she faced to close out the game.

When she struck out the side in the sixth, Terry let out a triumphant yell and pumped a fist into the air. This game meant more than most, and Terry had her ‘A’ game back just in time.

What brought about the change?

“I kind of took a deep breath and I was like, ‘OK, what can I fix to get better for this season and before college?’ relayed Terry. “So me and my mom, my dad and my grandpa, we’ve just been in the cages just working, working, seeing pitches, trying different windups… I think that has really helped me just to be mentally sound as a pitcher and be very poised and able to throw that pitch that I want and know that it’s going to work.”

Next up for R.A. Long is a scheduled contest at Columbia River at the VGSA Complex on Monday at 4 p.m.

Mark Morris is slated for a return to the diamond on Tuesday when it hosts Hockinson.