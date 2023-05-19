CHEHALIS — The Lumberjills are a bit of a conundrum this season. While R.A. Long’s ace pitcher Jadyn Terry is at her best when she’s scowling, the Jills as a whole are better off when their leader is laughing. Luckily for the girls in red and black, Terry was doing plenty of both Thursday evening when R.A. Long staved off elimination in the 2A District IV softball tournament with a 9-0 win over Columbia River.

In the season-saving win Terry did a little bit of everything. As per usual, she struck out an entire platoon of Rapids, but she also hit a two-run home run in the first inning to give R.A. Long a lead that it, and she, would never give back.

When Terry touched home plate for the first time, with a mob of happy Lumberjills slapping her helmet, her smile was as big as ever. But it could still hardly cover up her scowl beneath the surface.

R.A. Long opened their playoff run with a one-run loss to Centralia that dropped the Jills into the dark side of the bracket where one loss would spell the end of their season. With the stakes high, Terry came out and struck out 15 batters while allowing just two hits in a complete game shutout effort over a team the Jills split their regular season series with.

Holding a 6-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth, Terry ran into her only hint of trouble on the evening when she issued a walk and allowed a single in the same frame. A trio strikeouts was all it took to put down that threat.

Batting in the heart of the order Terry also finished the game 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored to lead the R.A. Long offense. But it wasn’t just Terry making things happen on the base paths. The Lumberjills put together three separate rallies in the win and saw action out of nearly everyone in the lineup.

“In the back of the lineup you’ve got Audrina (Solano) putting the ball in play. Grace (Bert) is putting the ball in play,” RAL coach Dave McDaniel said. “Everybody at some point in time was putting the ball in play and making them work. That’s what we preach all the time is put the ball in play and put the pressure on the defense.”

Nicole Walker added a pair of hits with a double, two runs and an RBI for R.A. Long out of the two-hole in the lineup. Ava Rodman drove in two runs with a hit out of the cleanup spot, and Lilly Mattison posted a hit with two RIBs and scored a run right behind Rodman.

In the leadoff spot Maddie Fierst went 1-for-3 with a triple and a run scored, and Malia Byrnes also drove in a run when she clubbed a ball to the wall in center field.

Defensively, the Lumberjills played nearly air tight with their backs against the wall, committing just one error in the contest and turning in several sterling plays to erase those rare Rapids from the base paths.

“I think the girls came in playing a little tight in the first game, real tight, and this game they came in loose and you could tell," McDaniel said. "They were making diving plays and everything was 100% to the ball. We were playing tentative in that first game.”

The victory advanced R.A. Long in the tournament where it will face Tumwater at 4 p.m. on Friday back at Recreation Park in a winner-to-State to state game. The loser of that contest will see their season come to an end.

Earlier this season R.A. Long hosted Tumwater and lost 11-0.

Centralia edges RAL in opener

The Lumberjills held an early lead in their District opener, Thursday, but could not hold on as Centralia battled back for a 3-2 win.

R.A. Long took a 1-0 lead in the first inning after Maddison Fierst led things off with a single and then Jadyn Terry brought her home to score with a base knock of her own.

With Terry dealing on the mound and striking out six of the first seven batters she faced, that lead held until the top of the fourth inning. That’s when Terry surrendered a double to Jimena Luis, a single to Makayla Chavez and another single to Payton Baumel that put the Tigers on top 2-1.

In the top of the fifth the Tigers struck again, this time with Laura Wasson lofting a ball up into the jet stream for an opposite field solo home run that put Centralia up 3-1.

The Lumberjills scratched to get one run back in the bottom of the fifth inning when Fierst singled to score Audrina Solano, who drew a leadoff walk.

R.A. Long would threaten again in the sixth but could not get the tying run across and a 1-2-3 inning with three straight strikeouts put the game away for Centralia.

The Tigers went on to defeat Aberdeen in their nightcap and earned the right to compete for a District title on Friday night.

“We felt really good coming into it and then a couple errors and that home run,” RAL coach Dave McDaniel said. “If that game stays a 2-2- game maybe we get to extra innings and you never know what happens.”

While Terry gave up the wind-aided home run, she also struck out 18 Tigers while giving up just six hits and three runs.

Fierst led the Jills at the plate with two hits, an RBI and a run scored out of her leadoff spot. Terry added two hits with an RBI for R.A. Long’s only other offensive production.

Hollynn Wakefield picked up the complete game win for Centralia with nine strikeouts and just four hits allowed.

The loss dropped R.A. Long into the consolation bracket where they played Columbia River later Thursday evening.