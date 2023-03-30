R.A. Long snapped a two-game losing skid with a 19-8 win over Fort Vancouver in the 2A Greater St. Helens League matchup Wednesday.

The Jills received a strong performance from Jadyn Terry in the circle against the Trappers. Terry worked four total innings, pitching the first three before coming back in the sixth to finish the game. Terry did not allow a run or a hit over her four frames, while striking out 11, walking two and hitting a batter.

R.A. Long opened with two runs in the first then batted around in the second for six more runs with four hits and the help of a pair of errors and a walk to build an 8-0 lead. The Jills tacked on five more runs in the third against Fort Vancouver.

The Trappers got their offense going in the fourth inning against the Jills’ reliever Malia Byrnes thanks to five walks, a hit batter and a single. Fort Vancouver trailed 13-5 headed to the bottom of the fourth. The Jills got one run back before Fort Vancouver added three more runs against new pitcher Nicole Walker with five walks, a single and a pair of groundouts.

Despite the trouble locking the game down in the circle for the Jills, the offense had no trouble building a comfortable lead with 17 hits.

Terry batted 4-for-5 with four RBI and three runs scored while leadoff hitter Maddie Fierst went 4-for-5 with two RBI and five runs scored to lead the Jills offense.

R.A. Long (3-2, 1-1 league) is set to head to Hockinson on Thursday with a first pitch scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

Poor defense leads Monarchs to defeat

RIDGEFIELD — The rust accumulated over a two-week hiatus was readily apparent in Mark Morris’ 11-3 loss to Ridgefield, Wednesday.

The Monarchs committed six errors behind starter Megan Jenkins in their first game since beating Tumwater, the reigning 2A State champions back on March 15.

The Monarchs scored three runs in the first inning to take a 3-0 lead on a three-run homer by junior Emily Foytack. But from the second inning on, the team was held down by Ridgefield’s Elizabeth Perry.

Peery allowed eight hits and three unearned runs over seven frames. She struck out six and walked none.

“For our second game, it wasn’t the result that I wanted, but it’s been almost three weeks since we played our first full game and it’s really hard to get a team rhythm when we can’t actually be in game situations,” MM coach Chris Mejia said. “This is just a bump in the road and we will right the ship Friday.”

Jenkins started for Mark Morris in the circle against the Spudders. She pitched four strong innings, but was burned by several Monarchs’ fielding mistakes which proved costly. Jenkins finished with a line of 10 runs allowed, two earned, on eight hits and three walks. She hit a batter and struck out two.

The trouble started in the top of the third inning with the game tied at 3-3. A pair of errors sandwiched around a base hit and a walk, kept the Ridgefield offense at the plate with two outs. The Spudders responded with four hits and a hit batter to plate seven runs.

Madison Walker finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and Kaylen Wingerd went 2-for-5 with two runs and two RBI to lead Ridgefield. Maizy Whitlow also had a 2-for-3 game with two runs scored out of the nine hole.

Henthorn relieved Jenkins in the third inning for the Monarchs. She was strong in relief, limiting the Spudders to three hits and one unearned run over three innings. Henthorn walked one and struck out six.

Foytack batted 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI. Jenkins went 1-for-3 at the plate with an RBI and Natalie Mejia was 1-for-2 with a double.

Mark Morris (1-1, 0-1 league) is slated to face a much shorter turnaround this time when it travels to Fort Vancouver on Friday. The first pitch of that league contest is scheduled for 5 p.m.