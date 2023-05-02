Behind the stalwart pitching from senior Jadyn Terry, R.A. Long picked up a 12-0 shutout win over Hudson’s Bay in the 2A Greater St. Helens League battle, Monday.

Terry was lights out over five innings as she didn’t allow a hit or a run to the Eagles. The Coe College commit struck out eight of the first nine batters she faced en route to a 13 strikeout, two walk performance.

At the plate, the Jills saw Lily Mattison, Nicole Walker, Terry and Ava Rodman all record two hits to lead the offense. Terry delivered four RBIs and Rodman and Mattison each added two runs batted in for the Jills who scored four in the first and doubled that output as the team batted around in the second inning to take a 12-0 lead just two innings into the game.

R.A. Long (9-5, 7-4 league) is scheduled to play Kelso at Tam O’Shanter Park at 4 p.m. Tuesday in a non-league contest.

Henthorn, Monarchs shut out Hockinson

BRUSH PRAIRIE — Makenzie Henthorn was given a turn in the circle for Mark Morris and she did not disappoint in leading the Monarchs to a 13-0 shutout victory against Hockinson in the 2A Greater St. Helens League contest.

The freshman southpaw was outstanding for the Monarchs. Henthorn held Hockinson scoreless on one hit and two walks over five innings while punching out 10 Hawks on the afternoon.

Mark Morris opened the scoring with a nine-run third inning as five consecutive batters reached base on four hits and a walk before Hockinson helped the Monarchs out with a critical fielding error by the first baseman.

A few batters later, a double by Precious Merritt scored three runs and the Monarchs suddenly had an 8-0 lead.

“The offense was rolling and Kenzie was dealing,” Mark Morris coach Chris Mejia said. “It’s a good time in the season to hit our stride with the end in sight and Districts around the corner. We just have to stay focused on our goal and that is (the State playoffs).”

Megan Jenkins provided the majority of the offense for the Monarchs on Monday. The senior went 3-for-3 with three doubles, a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored. Junior Natalie Mejia was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored and senior Hallie Watson batted 1-for-4 with three RBIs.

Mark Morris (8-3, 6-3 league) will look to continue its winning streak when it hosts Columbia River on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Ridgefield busts out big bats on Beavers

WOODLAND — The Beavers found out the hard way that Ridgefield continues to be the real deal when the Spudders came to the old forest city and handed Woodland a 16-1 loss in five innings of 2A GSHL softball play.

Woodland was held to three hits and just one run before the mercy rule kicked in.

Madison Walker had a hit and scored the Beavers’ only run. Gracelynn Huffman and Brynn. Skelton added hits in the loss and Emily Hughes notched the hosts’ only RBI.

Kaylen Wingerd earned the win for Ridgefield with two strikeouts and just one unearned run allowed.

Gabi Silveria picked up the loss for Woodland after allowing 15 hits and 16 runs over five innings. She managed to strike out four Spudders along the way.

Woodland (6-7, 5-4 league) currently holds the fifth and final playoff spot out of the 2A GSHL. The Beavers were set to play at Fort Vancouver on Wednesday.