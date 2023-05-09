A big week for the Lumberjills got started off in the right direction Monday afternoon at R.A. Long High School as Jadyn Terry turned in another spectacular performance in the circle. The senior right-hander twirled a complete game one hit shutout and set a career high with nineteen strikeouts in a 4-0 victory over Columbia River.

Making the performance even more impressive was the fact that the Jills needed to win the game in order to keep their hopes alive for second place in the 2A Greater St. Helens League.

“She was Kenny Rogers out there today,” said RAL skipper Dave McDaniel, presumably in reference to The Gambler, and not the ex-MLB pitcher. “She was dealing, getting after it, and really pitched well for us today.”

Terry also turned in a double and drove in two runs at the plate to help her cause on the slab.

Shortstop Maddie Fierst went 3-4 with two runs scored in the lead-off spot, and catcher Ava Rodman also collected a double, single, and two RBIs in the win. Fierst (junior) is in her third year on the varsity roster and garnered high praise from her coach after the game.

“She has been lights out for us as of late, especially in the leadoff role," McDaniel said. "She just gets us rolling and is definitely setting the stage for the rest of the lineup.”

Oh, the stage was set alright.

In their first game of the final week of the regular season R.A. Long needed to come up with a win against an opponent they'd already lost to earlier in the year. With the stakes set, their reliable arm absolutely shutdown River’s offense, only allowing three balls to enter the field of play. After watching Terry sit down eighteen out of twenty-one batters via strikeout against Mark Morris earlier in the season, it was understandable to think we'd seen the best performance Terry, the “Warrior Princess” had to offer.

That assumption turned out to be oh so wrong.

“We were switching up their sight a lot,” explained Terry after screaming in celebration of the game's final out. “I would come inside, go outside, high in the zone, and mix in the change up to really move their eyes and it worked.”

I’ll say. It worked indeed.

The Jills got on the board right away in the bottom half of the first after Fierst singled over second to get aboard. Nicole Walker laid down a good bunt and made the throw to first hurried by the fielder that resulted in an overthrow to put runners on second and third with no outs. The next batter was Terry and she put a ball in play out to shortstop that brought in a run while she hustled up the line, forcing the fielder to rush her throw and making a bad throw that wound up out of the field of play.

With the Rapids already reeling Rodman came up with a single on the infield in the next at-bat to plate Walker to put the home side on top 2-0 with no outs.

River would limit the damage to just two runs though after a pop-up on the infield, an incredible snag by the catcher off a bunt attempt, and a runner tagged out on a close play at home after a passed ball.

Pitching with a 2-0 lead that proved to be more than enough run support, Terry started grooving by striking out the side in the second.

After a quiet second inning with the bats, R.A. Long started off the third the same way they did in the first with a single by Fierst. After Walker moved Fierst over to second base, Terry came up and smashed a double into the gap in left-center to plate Fierst and make it 3-0.

Rodman then plagiarized Terry’s at-bat and did the exact same thing by shooting a double into the same gap. That hit brought Terry home from second to extend the lead to 4-0. The Jills continued to apply pressure after a single by Lily Mattison and loaded the bases after a walk to Malia Byrnes with just one out.

Once again, though, the Rapids were able to work out of the jam to limit the damage to just two runs.

Pitching with a four-run advantage in her back pocket, Terry was able to utilize her strategy of pitching all over the zone with limited pressure and proceeded to strikeout the side in the fourth and the fifth innings. The Rapids were able to finally break up the no-no with one out in the top of the sixth on a 3-2 count after a liner into center.

No biggie. Terry was able to come back with consecutive strikeouts to get out of the inning. Three more strikeouts followed in the final frame to put an exclamation point on her performance.

Her final line saw nineteen out of twenty-one batters retired on strikes. Terry did walk three batters, but they did not come back to bite the Jills. The R.A. Long brain trust chalked those bases on balls up as part of the game plan to move the ball around in the zone.

R.A. Long (10-6, 9-4 GSHL) is now even in the loss column with Columbia River, Mark Morris, and Woodland with two games left to play.

Each team will be rewarded with forfeit victories over Washougal as the Panthers have proven unable to field a team this season. That means realistically the Jills sit at 10-4 in the league standings with two games to play. The Lumberjills were set to play Mark Morris at 7th Avenue Park starting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Jills will get right back at it on the road, Wednesday, at Woodland, with first pitch slated for 4:30 pm..

The Jills beat Mark Morris 7-1 in the first meeting and lost at home to the Beavers 6-3. With four teams tied with four losses the regular season finale could be as chaotic as it is up north in the 2A Evergreen Conference standings, with tie-breaker scenarios deciding seeding to the district tournament next week.

One thing we know for sure is that R.A. Long is already guaranteed no worse than a pig-tail playoff matchup against the EvCo No. 4 seed. If the Jills win their remaining two they can finish no worse than a potential tie with Columbia River for second place, depending on the Rapids last game against Mark Morris.

When asked about the big matchup looming at 7th Avenue Park against Mark Morris and that playoff seeding that's on the line, Terry did not mince words. “We did it once, now let’s go do it again," she said.