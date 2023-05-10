Roger Clemens. Kerry Wood. Max Scherzer.

These are the names of big-league pitchers whose names are synonymous with twenty strikeout performances over the years in Major League Baseball. Although it wasn’t the big leagues, Jadyn Terry’s name can now be added to the local list after striking out twenty batters in a 7-2 victory over Mark Morris at 7th Avenue Park in Longview on Tuesday.

What makes the full score of strikeouts even more impressive is the fact it came just a day after Terry set a personal career high with nineteen punchouts over Columbia River, and did it against R.A. Long’s crosstown rival in a game that had major implications in the Greater St. Helens League playoff picture. The accomplishment is being researched by the brass at Longview’s original high school as to whether the performance is good enough to set the single game school record, and all signs indicate so far that it will.

“I just came into the game knowing I was going to be pitching three days in a row this week, and I needed to bring it every single pitch, no matter how tired I am,” explained Terry. “I know how good their hitters are and I just had to take my time and adjust to how they tried to approach me out there."

Things went well in the batters’ box for the Jills as well as Lily Mattison collected two hits and drove in two runs, and Nicole Walker singled and scored three runs on the bases. Terry delivered an RBI single as well as Ava Rodman, and Maddie Fierst came through with an RBI double.

It was the type of performances up and down the lineup that impressed R.A. Long skipper Dave McDaniel.

“I liked the bats today. We were really stroking the ball, putting it down and in play, and making the defense field the ball,” said McDaniel.

Freshman Mckenzie Henthorn got the ball to start in the circle for Mark Morris and turned in a solid performance overall going against the senior Terry. The Jills were able to push across a run in the top of the first after an RBI single by Mattison with two outs to score Walker from second to give the away team a 1-0 advantage.

Henthorn got out of the inning without allowing anymore damage and had five of her ten strikeouts in the first two innings of work.

R.A. Long got the next run of the game in the top of the third when Mattison went instant replay mode and delivered another RBI single to plate Walker once again and make the tally 2-0.

Mark Morris got one back in the bottom half of the inning after freshman Megan Fugleberg doubled out to left-center off the base of the wall with two outs. Fugleberg then stole third and came home to score on an RBI base knock by Ashlynn Westerby to cut into the lead 2-1.

The game started to get away from Mark Morris though in the top of the fifth after the Fierst got on board with a lead-off walk. Walker then laid down a bunt to sacrifice Fierst over to second but ended up on second base after an overthrow to first base to put runners on second and third with no outs. Terry then came to the plate and delivered an RBI single to score Fierst, and Walker came home to score on a wild pitch. Rodman entered the box next and picked up Terry with a single up the middle to extend the Jills lead to 5-1.

Mark Morris tried to battle back in the bottom half after Fugleberg once again barreled up a fastball out to left-center off the wall once again and stretched it into a triple, but was stranded out at third base after Terry came right back to get the next batter with, you guessed it, another strikeout to end the inning.

R.A. Long got one more in the top of the sixth after an RBI double from Fierst to score Mikayla Sorenson to make it 6-1.

Henthorn pitched into the seventh inning, but started to lose some command of her pitches. That allowed the Jills to load the bases with no outs and score another run on an RBI walk to Sorenson, which upped the lead to 7-1.

Freshman Keira McGinley entered the ballgame for the Monarchs, inheriting the bases loaded with no outs, and impressed onlookers in attendance by getting the Monarchs out of the inning without surrendering any more damage.

Mark Morris pushed another run across the plate in the bottom of the seventh after Westerby singled home Fugleberg, but that would be all the runs Terry would allow after notching her twentieth strikeout following the next at-bat to end the game and secure the season sweep for R.A. Long over Mark Morris.

The performance by the Monarchs left more to be desired in the eyes of coach Chris Mejia in terms of preparation and energy.

“I thought we came out a little flat," Mejia noted. "The atmosphere when I got here was a little off, and I was concerned about it and it played out in the game."

Back to Jadyn “Warrior Princess” Terry for just a moment. In the two games against Mark Morris this season the senior Coe College commit has racked up thirty-eight strikeouts out of forty-two possible outs. Those are simply staggering numbers for any pitcher at any level and will likely never be duplicated in Longview's greatest rivlary.

R.A. Long (11-6, 9-4 league) now has one game remaining on the regular season schedule and is currently tied for second with Columbia River in the standings. The Jills were set to travel to Woodland on Wednesday afternoon to take on the Beavers (8-4 league) in another critical league game.

Mark Morris (10-6, 7-5 league) was slated to head to Hazel Dell for a game against Columbia River on Wednesday afternoon.

Both Longview teams will be playing their third game in three days and the midweek matchups will either provide some clarity to the league standings, or could make it more confusing than first period trigonometry.

With an R.A. Long victory, the Jills would guarantee themselves a tie for second with Columbia River. Mark Morris can do themselves a major favor by winning their game against the Rapids to earn a season split, but in doing so it could clinch the second-place seed for the Jills should both Longview schools win.

Woodland and Mark Morris still have a date Friday scheduled at 4:00 p.m. back at 7th Avenue Park as well, so don’t pack your folding chairs away just yet. All four teams in the hunt could mathematically finish with the same record by season’s end. It looks as if no team in the Greater St. Helens league will be awarded wins in the forfeit games by Washougal due to the intricacies of the league's tiebreaker formula, so 14 league games will be the maximum number counted when the final standings are determined.

It’s only fitting that in the heart of horse racing season the 2A GSHL will come down to a photo finish. Stay tuned.