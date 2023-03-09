R.A. Long softball star Jadyn Terry made a dream official on Wednesday, signing her letter of intent to attend Coe College in the fall at a signing ceremony held at Joe Moses Court.

Terry is a three-year starter on the mound and recently also took over at shortstop for the Jills where she was recognized as the 2A Greater St. Helens League Defensive Player of the Year and a first team All-League selection.

In the fall 2022 slowpitch season, Terry earned the 2A GSHL MVP award.

Terry found the Coe College campus in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to be a good fit for her lifestyle after growing up in Longview. She also felt comfortable with the Kohawks' coaches, Jake Koolbeck and Ashlee Rush.

“Just the atmosphere around them was really nice and then I went and visited and I really liked the campus,” Terry said. “Knowing where you’re at and being comfortable in the environment and the girls on the softball team were really good (to me) and really nice.”

The R.A. Long senior ace wanted to blend a competitive softball environment with a strong nursing program.

“With it being (Division 3), it’s more student based and that’s what I want to do. I mean I want to have a career after college and I want to do nursing,” Terry stated. “So being able to do nursing and play D3 softball is a really nice thing to be able to do and that’s one of the reasons why I chose Coe.”

Terry dominated the 2A GSHL on the mound last season with a multi-pitch arsenal which features a fastball, curveball, screwball and rise pitch. Asked which attribute defines her as a pitcher, Terry did not hesitate with her answer.

“My poise,” Terry answered. “I am a very poised pitcher. I’m very calm, cool, collected.”

Her R.A. Long softball coach Dave McDaniel echoed those thoughts.

“Every game she strives to be the person that’s running the game,” noted McDaniel. “She’s always in control. She’s never rattled.”

As for her pitching style, Terry said she owns the inside part of the plate.

“I like to shove everything inside. I like to throw inside with an inside fastball, go low backdoor curveball, do a high-inside rise,” Terry explained.

Before Terry heads off to Coe, she has one last season where she'll work to lead the Jills to the league crown and a trip to the state tournament.