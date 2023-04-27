VANCOUVER — Looking to kill two birds with one stone, R.A. Long played two games against two different opponents at one site – Fort Vancouver High School – on Wednesday, and came away with a split for their efforts.

R.A. Long (7-5, 5-4 league) shut out the host Trappers 15-0 over three innings, before falling to Woodland 6-3 later in the evening.

The Jills’ senior hurler Jadyn Terry pitched both games with completely different outcomes.

In three innings versus the Trappers, Terry was perfect. She struck out eight of the nine batters she faced and retired the lone other hitter with a groundout. Against the Beavers, Terry was undone by four Jills errors behind her which led to four of Woodland’s six runs being unearned. Terry would finish her outing versus the Beavers by allowing two earned runs on seven hits, one walk and 14 strikeouts.

Ava Rodman led the Jills' offense in the win against Fort Vancouver with a pair of hits, two RBIs and three runs scored. Kace Prindel also had two knocks and drove in two runs and Lily Mattison was 1-for-2 with an RBI and three runs scored.

The Lumberjills scored five runs in each inning of the three-inning contest.

In the loss to Woodland, R.A. Long plated a run in the first when Maddie Fierst scored on Rodman’s groundout to take a 1-0 lead.

Woodland (5-6, 4-3) would answer with a run in the third inning when Avery Andrews scored after reaching on a walk. Fierst scored again in the bottom of the third to put the Jills back in front, but the Beavers came back with a run in each of the next four innings to extend their lead out to 6-3.

Ainsleigh Utter went 2-for-4 with a pair of triples and three RBIs to lead Woodland in the win. Addi Christensen was 1-for-3 with two runs and Gabi Silveria finished 1-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored for Woodland.

Facing off against Terry, Christensen had a strong game from the circle for the Beavers. She allowed two earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out two Lumberjills.

R.A. Long is slated to host Hockinson on Friday at 4 p.m. while Woodland has a matchup with Hudson’s Bay set for Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at home.