SELAH — The end did not come quickly for the Lumberjills, but it arrived with a thud nonetheless.

After playing three games over the course of eight hours at Carlon Park on Friday in the opening round of the 2A state softball tournament, the R.A. Long squad was forced to say its sad goodbyes while the burning sun turned to watercolors on the horizon. The Lumberjills won a game along the way, dropping Centralia in an elimination game in the afternoon, but a pair of losses to No. 1 seed North Kitsap and No. 11 Cedarcrest brought an incredible season to a close.

All along the way it was Jadyn Terry who pulled the Lumberjills along until they were making headway on the state tournament trail. And in her final game in red and black R.A. Long’s ace did not disappoint.

Playing in the Jills’ second elimination game of the afternoon Terry was better than ever, striking out a career record 21 batters while absorbing the loss in a complete game effort. Along the way she allowed just two hits, one of which was a home run, and allowed one earned run. She picked up an extra punchout along the way due to a dropped third strike.

However, her counterpart in the circle, Emma Duke, was just as effective if not quite as spectacular. Duke limited the Lumberjills to just two hits while cobbling together the complete game shutout victory.

“We struck out one time. We did our job but just couldn’t find any holes,” RAL coach Dave McDaniel said. “The approach was there, it’s just the defense made the plays. The outfield was running down balls in the gaps.”

Cedarcrest picked up a run in the fourth inning after Riley Warden reached base on a dropped third strike and then came around to score on a single by Kaylee Hulse. In the fifth inning the Red Wolves added on with a home run off the bat of Rachel Krivanek.

Those two hits were the only mistakes that Terry made in the contest, but it was too much for the Jills to overcome on offense. Nicole Walker and Terry were the only Jills to notch hits in their final game of the season.

Through it all, the Lumberjills never wavered in their belief that they could play their way to the medal rounds.

“I thought we could get it, but right after that last out I lost it back here and when we were in that circle a lot of girls were on me, hugging me, and I could feel there sadness,” Terry said. “But tonight, we’re going to go back to the house. Eat some pizza and play in the pool together.”

Grabbing the Tigers by the tail

The Lumberjills were able to extend their season by seven innings with a 5-3 win over Centralia in the early afternoon. That win was a revenge match against a Tigers team that dropped R.A. Long in the opening round of the 2A District IV Tournament.

After hanging tough with North Kitsap in their opener the Jills had little time to rebound with their season on the line and that proved to be just fine.

“We feel good. We just gotta get the bats going and we need to create runs,” McDaniel said after the Lumberjills’ disappointing opener. “We gotta get the bats out and put pressure on the defense. We gotta create things, put runs on the board and make them make mistakes. That’ll be our approach.”

McDaniel then went on to play the part of part time prophet in addition to his managerial duties.

“If Jadyn spins us a three run ballgame we should win it,” said R.A. Long’s skipper.

As it turned out, that’s exactly what Terry and the Lumberjills did.

R.A. Long posted three runs in the top of the first inning with the help of three errors in the field by the Tigers. Malia Byrnes made it pay with a two RBI single to center field.

The Lumberjills added another in the fourth after Lilly Mattison led off with a double to right field. Audriana Solano then flared a ball to the outfield grass in order to score Mattison.

Centralia scratched a run back in the bottom of the fourth when Lauren Wasson smacked a leadoff double and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt. Wasson came in to score on a sac fly by Jimena Luis but an over the shoulder catch on the run by Solano in left field limited the damage.

In the top of the seventh the Lumberjills added an insurance run after Mikayla Sorenson reached base on an error and then came around to score on a single by Walker.

That run wound up being superfluous in the long run, but a rally by Centralia in the bottom of the seventh made the Lumberjills happy to have it.

Down to their final three outs the Tigers got a leadoff single from Payton Baumel and then scored a run on an overthrow following a bunt attempt. After Terry struck out a batter and then hit another with a pitch the Tigers were able to pick up another run on a fielder’s choice safety squeeze by Gracie Schofield. With the tying runs aboard and the winning run at the plate, Terry buckled down and did what she does best; she struck out the final two batters to end the game.

Those three punchies in the final frame brought her tally up to 15 strikeouts for the game. Terry also allowed six hits and one earned run over her seven innings of work.

Byrnes led R.A. Long’s offense with her base knock and two RBIs. Solano and Walker each finished with a hit and an RBI, and Lilly Mattison posted a pair of runs to go with her double. Madison Fierst also scored a run for the Jills.

Hollynn Wakefield took the loss for Centralia after allowing one earned run on five hits over seven innings. She struck out six batters. Baumel led the Tigers at the plate with three hits and a run.

Head to head with the Vikings

As the No. 16 seed the Lumberjills had a tough draw out of the gate at State when they faced off with the top seeded Vikings of North Kitsap. That mismatch on paper didn’t play out on the field, though, as R.A. Long hung tough with the purple gang all the way down the line.

“We played them tough. We can’t feel bad about that. They’re a good hitting ballclub and we were in that game until the sixth inning,” McDaniel noted. “The opportunity was there and things could have changed the other way very easily, I thought.”

North Kitsap took a one run lead in the first inning when Mackenzie Phillips singled to leadoff the game and then stole second base. The Vikings’ catcher came around to score on a double down the right field line by Kasey Wallace.

That RBI chalk shot was one of the only balls that the Vikings managed to barrel over the first five innings as the 1-0 score held steady into the bottom of the sixth. Terry was strong against one of the top offenses in the state, scattering five hits while striking out a baker’s dozen.

In the sixth inning the Vikings got to Terry again, though, starting with a solo shot to center. From there, North Kitsap elected to employ small ball with a series of bunts and slap shots leading to an error in the field and two more runs before the frame was over.

North Kitsap’s ace and league MVP, Reese Anderson, closed out the game with a 1-2-3 seventh inning that included a strikekout to end the game.

Fierst and Solano had the only hits for R.A. Long on the day, but they weren’t the only Jills to make solid contact.

In the top of the fourth and trailing by just one run the Lumberjills saw Fierst reach base with a leadoff single before advancing to second on a passed ball. Terry then stepped to the plate and drove a ball into the right-center gap only to see it chased down by the Vikings’ center fielder. And with two outs on the board catcher Ava Rodman put a shot down the right field line only to see the Vikings corner outfielder snare the ball before it could find grass.

“They got to a few balls in the gap. That’s definitely a good defensive team,” McDaniel said. “They came down with both of them, and that’s two runs, probably.”

The loss sent R.A. Long to the consolation bracket where it won a game in the early afternoon and then lost a game on Friday evening to bring its season to a close.