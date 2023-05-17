CHEHALIS — Mark Morris never got started, and in the end, its season came to a disappointing conclusion in a 12-2 loss to W.F. West over five innings in the pigtail contest of the 2A District IV tournament, Tuesday, at Recreation Park.

After going 1-3 last week to conclude its regular season, Mark Morris fell to fifth in the 2A Greater St. Helens League standings which led to a date with W.F. West, the 2A Evergreen Conference's No. 4 seed, for a shot to play into the district playoffs.

Playing at the Bearcats' home complex, Mark Morris turned to freshman Makenzie Henthorn to pitch them onto the double elimination rounds of Districts. The southpaw was strong over the first two frames as she held the Bearcats to just two hits and struck out three.

Then, in the third inning, W.F. West began to time Henthorn’s fastball and tagged her for three runs on five hits to open a 3-0 lead in the loser-out contest. That big inning from the Bearcats hurt twice as much as it followed the Monarchs’ half of the inning in which it left the bases loaded without scoring.

Mark Morris loaded the bases again in the fifth against W.F. West starter Ella Young after the Bearcats once again opted to intentionally walk MM catcher Emily Foytack in front of senior Hallie Watson with first base unoccupied. This time Watson came through with a line drive single into left field to score two runs and bring the Monarchs to within 3-2.

The Monarchs’ threat died there however, as junior Natalie Mejia grounded out. Still, the game was now a one-run contest with four and a half innings completed.

Mark Morris was in a ballgame.

But W.F. West wasn’t having it.

The Bearcats opened the fifth inning with its first seven hitters reaching base led by three doubles that were hammered off the fence, a trio of walks and an error. After the first three batters of the inning reached base against Henthorn, Mark Morris coach Chris Mejia opted to give W.F. West a different look by turning to Keira McGinley in the circle.

That didn’t work, either.

When McGinley failed to record an out after facing five hitters, Mejia returned the ball to Henthorn’s left hand. Henthorn was able to record two outs before yielding a second double to the Bearcats’ Avalon Myers and a pair of singles from Staysha Fluetsch and Savannah Hawkins to end the game via mercy rule.

Henthorn’s final line included 12 hits, six earned runs, six strikeouts and no walks in 4 2/3 innings.

“They started to figure (Henthorn) out. They started hitting her and they scored a couple more runs, so I figured that throwing Keira at them would change the pace a little bit, give them a different look and get out of the inning,” Mejia said. “That didn’t work out.”

Unfortunately for the Monarchs, their final game left fans wondering what might have been. The team never found any momentum as it similarly struggled to do in a season that was filled with interruptions due to weather and scheduling issues. After beating the 2A defending State champions in Tumwater to open the season, Mark Morris played just two games over the next four weeks. It then closed its season with 11 games in 18 calendar days, just 14 school days.

When you’re not getting on the field to practice and then suddenly you’re playing four games in five days, it’s hard to be at your best when it counts.

“Not even close to what I envisioned the season was going to be going into it,” admitted Mejia. “It’s really hard to get into a rhythm after that. Missing the games that we missed, we had to cram everything in the end, you know we played five games the week before (last), four games the week after that with just one day of practice and two days of rest.”

Four-year varsity player and a senior leader, Watson agreed with Mejia’s assessment that the time off was a major factor in the team falling short of its preseason expectations.

“We had weeks where we were just practicing straight and had no competitive games against other teams, we just had to play against ourselves,” said Watson. “It was tough. And then we just hopped into two weeks straight of just game after game and sometimes we don’t come out on top and we can allow that to affect our mentality.”

Watson’s hit in the fifth inning was the Monarchs’ lone base hit with runners in scoring position Tuesday. They also finished with just five total hits and nearly as many fielding errors (three).

W.F. West wisely refused to didn’t allow the Monarchs’ top hitter Emily Foytack to influence the game. She went 0-for-1 with two intentional walks. Ashlynn Westerby went 2-for-3 with a run scored to lead the offense. Both Megan Fugleberg and McGinley delivered doubles to leadoff innings for the Monarchs.

“Our bats hurt us early in the game. We tend to wait a little bit too long to get started this year,” added Mejia. “We were way out in front of everything. We weren’t patient at the plate at all. Especially in key situations there where we should have came across with some runs with the bases loaded in the third inning.”

The Monarchs will now turn their attention to an offseason in which they will push themselves to get better. The team loses four seniors in Watson, Megan Jenkins, Precious Merritt and Emma Jenkins. Next spring t will return key starters in Foytack, Mejia, Westerby as well as blossoming freshmen in Henthorn, McGinley and Fugleberg.

Mark Morris' season ends with a record of 10-8, and three wins shy of the state tournament.