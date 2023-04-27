On one of the warmest and most beautiful afternoon’s spring has graced us with here in the Pacific Northwest so far this year the Mark Morris Monarchs and Ridgefield Spudders got together in a first place versus second place 2A Greater St. Helens League softball contest. Both wore their white jerseys in an attempt to beat the heat, but it was the Spudders’ bats that ended up getting hot late to run away with a 15-5 over Mark Morris at Seventh Avenue Park on Wednesday.

There were moments, though. Moments that showed Mark Morris has the ability to play with the best in the league, and arguably the best in the 2A class across Washington. Ridgefield hasn’t lost a game to a league opponent in almost two calendar years, but in the bottom of the third inning Mark Morris battled back from a four-run deficit to tie the game up on a Natalie Mejia 3-run homerun to dead center field that showed the Spudders they were in for a fight.

Sure, Ridgefield pulled away in the final frame to stay undefeated in league play, but the Monarchs put together a game they can build off of, and they found plenty of reasons to hold their heads high in defeat.

Mark Morris coach Chris Mejia was more than pleased with the effort of his team despite the loss.

“I thought we did very well today and proved my point, and that is if we play our 'A' game and come with the mentality that we’re the best team on the field we can hang with anybody,” Mejia summarized.

The Monarchs did more than hang in there and given a few different bounces going a different way, the flow of the game could have drastically changed. With an out here or a hit there we could be talking about a completely different result, and one that would have shocked the 2A baseball world.

Freshman Makenzie Henthorn got the start for Mark Morris in the circle and pitched well defeat, going six innings with six strikeouts. Senior third baseman Hallie Watson was tough as nails in the field, and equally tough to get out at the plate after a 2-3 afternoon with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. In the second inning Watson wore a lined drive right off her leg while positioned on the “hot corner” but stuck with it and relied on toughness and pure grit to gather herself to throw out the batter on the way up to first.

That play demonstrated the type of grit coach Mejia was no stranger to seeing from Watson throughout her playing career.

“Hallie has been a mainstay on this team since I started," the MM skipper said. "She is just a gamer and doesn’t take plays off and wasn’t going to let that hard hit ball take her out of the game."

Ridgefield was able to take a 3-0 lead in the first, and all of those runs came with two outs. Mark Morris was able to draw three consecutive walks in the bottom half of the inning and came away with a run on a bases loaded single by Watson through the right side. However, an absolute dart from the outfield by Elizabeth Peery in left field was on point to throw out Megan Jenkins attempting to score from second to record the second out and limit any potential damage the Monarchs could have done in the inning.

The Spuds would tack on two more runs in the second to extend their lead up to 5-1 and looked like they might be on the verge of putting the game away early. However, Mark Morris grabbed the attention of Ridgefield in the third after Watson again came through with an RBI double to drive in Jenkins, who doubled two batters before, to make the score 5-2. The next batter was Natalie Mejia and she went big fly ball to tie the game up 5-5 with one swing of the bat.

Henthorn began to get more comfortable in the third inning and didn’t allow a run to score for the first time in the game. That trend continued into the fourth, as Ridgefield went down 1-2-3 for the first time in the game. At that point the momentum was all in favor of the home team heading into the fifth, but the Spudders seized control after pushing across five runs in the inning thanks to four base hits and a fielding error early in the inning committed on the infield to make the score 10-5.

One more run in the sixth, and four more in the seventh off of Megan Jenkins in relief sealed the deal for Ridgefield, but the game was far closer than the final score indicates. Mark Morris (7-3, 5-3 league) saw its three-game winning streak come to a halt, but with the Monarchs playing well as of late and a lot of positives to draw from in the loss, coach Mejia believes his team is capable of anything going forward.

“This league is wide-open after Ridgefield and I truly believe that we have the tools to finish strong and really compete for the second-place spot as long as we play to our capabilities and do it with consistency,” Mejia explained.

The Monarchs will be back at it on the diamond Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. back at Seventh Avenue Park when they host Fort Vancouver.