WOODLAND — Tie game. A pitchers gem. Last inning. So what?

Mackenzie Henthorn came up big for the Monarchs, Friday evening, delivering a two-run single to give Mark Morris the lead in the top of the seventh inning on the way to a 5-3 win over the hometown Beavers.

Mark Morris was able to jump ahead early with a 2-0 advantage that it held for six innings due to an impressive pitching performance from none other than Henthorn herself.

“Throughout the game I was able to stay calm and believe in myself," Henthorn, a freshman, said. "When it came to that at bat, nothing changed and (I) got the job done.”

Henthorn had a shutout brewing up until the bottom of the sixth. Even after giving up a game tying home run her confidence didn’t waver. Across, the full seven innings Henthorn racked up 16 strikeouts

“I don’t expect her to do much,” MM coach Chris Mejia said. “Other than what she’s doing now. She’s a workhorse for us. She’s stays focused. That’s all I can ask is stay focused and keep your eye on the prize. That’s what I want all the girls to do.”

It wasn’t until the bottom of the sixth inning that Woodland saw some light, scoring two runs with a game-tying homerun off the bat of Gabi Silveria.

“There was a lot of positives for us,” Beaver coach Tom Christensen stated. “We didn’t give up. In fact, we kept battling when we were down 0-2 and 5-2. We just need to keep that mindset and we’ll hopefully be make Districts.”

After the game wound up tied, Henthorn hit a two-run single that put Mark Morris ahead by two in their last at bat. Then Natalie Mejia continued that happy stretch for the Monarchs with an RBI single to extend the lead to three.

“I had told the girls that it was going to be our inning," Mejia said. "They put in the faster pitcher and our girls can hit faster pitchers better right now.”

Mark Morris (4-2, 2-2 league) is scheduled to play Washougal at home on Monday at 4 p.m.

Woodland (4-5, 3-2 league) is scheduled to play Columbia River at the VGSA Sports Complex in Vancouver on Monday at 4 p.m.