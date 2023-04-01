VANCOUVER — Mark Morris got it done on both sides of the ball in a dominant 26-1 victory over Fort Vancouver in three innings in the 2A Greater St. Helens League matchup, Friday.

The game was originally slated to be played in Longview at 7th Avenue Park, but was moved to Fort Vancouver in order to take advantage of the artificial turf field. It was a move that paid off for a heavy hitting Mark Morris squad.

The Monarchs slugged five home runs and received excellent pitching from the pair of Makenzie Henthorn and Brooklyn Harris over three innings to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Ridgefield on Wednesday.

The two combined to hold Fort Vancouver without a hit while striking out eight. After Henthorn pitched the first inning with three strikeouts, Harris took her turn in the circle where she walked three, hit two Trappers hitters and struck out five over two innings.

“Our pitching was solid today given the conditions. It’s always difficult pitching with a wet ball, but the girls prevailed today,” Mark Morris coach Chris Mejia said. “Kenzie Henthorn started us off dominantly with a first-inning shutout. Then getting Brooklyn Harris some time in the circle finally was good for us. She came out throwing hard in her first outing and she handled her two innings confidently.

The story of the game, though, was the Monarchs offense which pounded out 20 hits against the Trappers’ pitching. Emily Foytack did the most damage for Mark Morris at the plate with a grand slam and seven RBI.

Foytack finished 3-for-3. She wasn’t the only Monarch with a multi-hit effort.

Hallie Watson batted 4-for-4 with two doubles and a home run and junior Natalie Mejia was 3-for-3 with a homer, a double and a walk.

The Monarchs batted around in both the first and second innings to plate 12 and 13 runs respectively in those frames.

Megan Fugleberg and Kiera McGinley also crushed home runs for the Monarchs.

Mark Morris (2-1 overall, 1-1 league) is slated to host Hockinson on April 10th at 4 p.m.