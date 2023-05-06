WOODLAND — Woodland moved into a tie for third place in the 2A Greater St. Helens League standings with a 12-1 win over Hockinson in five innings on Friday.

The win was Woodland’s seventh in league play which leveled it with both R.A. Long and Mark Morris in the 2A GSHL standings.

Emily Hughes’ big fly to left field with the bases juiced in the fifth inning ended the game. Hughes finished the game 1-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs.

Addi Christensen was stellar in the circle for the Beavers in the league win. Christensen limited the Hawks to one run on five hits. She didn’t issue a walk and struck out five along the way.

Woodland pulled away in the fourth inning when the team scored four runs. Penelope Tyler delivered a RBI double with one out and Gabi Silveria and Gracelynn Huffman followed with run-scoring hits to put the Beavers ahead 7-1.

Hughes followed with her walk-off homer the following inning.

Silveria went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Avery Andrews batted 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored for the Beavers. Madison Walker and Penelope Tyler also had two hits in the win.

Woodland (8-7, 7-4) is slated to head to Hudson’s Bay on Monday at 4 p.m.

Rained Out

R.A. Long and Mark Morris were scheduled to play for all the peanuts in Squirrel Town on Friday but a round of rain washed out those plans. The Lumberjills are now scheduled to take their turn at 7th Ave. Park against the Monarchs at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.