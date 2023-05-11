VANCOUVER — Makenzie Henthorn crushed a three-run homer as part of Mark Morris’ six-run first inning which carried it to an important 8-2 win over Columbia River in the 2A Greater St. Helens League showdown, Wednesday.

Henthorn’s blast came after Natalie Mejia delivered a two-run single to put Mark Morris ahead 3-0. Henthorn’s homer made it a six-run lead and gave herself plenty of breathing room in the circle against a tough Rapids’ lineup.

The win was also a much-needed bounce back performance for Mark Morris after it suffered consecutive ugly defeats to rivals Kelso and R.A. Long in successive days. With Districts around the corner, the team is hoping it can build some positive momentum.

The freshman Henthorn delivered a superb performance in the circle which will go a long way towards building positive momentum. She limited the Rapids to two runs on five hits and three walks in seven innings. Just one run was earned against the left-hander who struck out 15 Columbia River hitters throughout the game.

“I was really pleased with the way we came out aggressively at the plate today,” Mark Morris coach Chris Mejia said. “That’s what we are capable of if we come in focused. Defense was solid today and Kenzie was in a groove throughout the game. It was nice to get a good bounce back quality win when we needed it after the last two games.”

Emily Foytack went 2-for-3 with a walk and a home run and Natalie Mejia was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.

Mark Morris (10-6, 8-5 league) will host Woodland on Friday at 4 p.m., at 7th Avenue Park, in key 2A GHSL matchup in the teams’ final regular season game. A win for Mark Morris would move it into a tie with Columbia River for third place (the two teams split their head-to-head series), while a loss would leave the Monarchs in fifth.