Stevie Jones batted 3-for-4 with three RBIs to lead R.A. Long to a 17-11 win over Camas in Wednesday’s slowpitch softball contest.

The Jills came out hot with two runs in the first and a 10-spot in the second inning to open a 12-0 lead. R.A. Long finished with 18 hits. It scored a run in every inning save the third.

“Today we were hot right out the gate. Much more patient at the plate than we were yesterday,” R.A. Long coach Josh Donaldson said. “In the second, we batted around sending 14 batters to the plate. We hit the ball hard today. Still have some fielding blunders we need to work on, but (the girls) handled themselves well for their first game on turf this year.”

Malia Byrnes shined in her first slowpitch work from the circle. Byrnes only allowed two hits and four earned runs over four innings. Nicole Walker had a good game in the field and at the plate where she hit 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

“She is a great infielder, but for two years she had pitched every inning of every game,” Donaldson said. “This year we have options and it is great to see her be a vacuum at third.”

Shoshana Robeson finished the game 1-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Every starter for the Jills recorded a hit.

R.A. Long will return to the diamond at 4 p.m. Monday for a rematch against Camas.

Monarchs get nothing going

Mark Morris fell behind early to Columbia River on Wednesday and never managed to find footing in the slowpitch contest, losing 11-0.

The Monarchs managed only two hits while making several errors in the field. Meanwhile, Columbia River tagged Monarchs starting pitcher Sydney Nelson for 11 runs on 17 hits in five innings.

“Some days you're really on and there are games where nothing goes right,” Mark Morris coach Chris Mejia said. “Today was that day. This team is resilient though and I know they will bounce back tomorrow and have a better outing against Skyview and in the doubleheader this Saturday. Good thing is this was a nonleague game and we will get a second chance at the Rapids later down the road.”