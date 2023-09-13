R.A. Long open its slowpitch season with a 9-6 loss to Skyview as errors and first-game jitters played a role in the discouraging loss, Tuesday.

Despite generating 12 hits on offense, the Jills made too many mistakes on defense, where they were credited with five errors, to hang with a quality 4A team like the Storm.

“We just got off to a slow start and our own mental errors shot us in the foot," R.A. Long coach Josh Donaldson said. “That is a good 4A team with a couple games under their belt while we were still trying to find our footing in the field and at the plate.”

Lily Mattison went 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored. Breyelle Box and Malia Byrnes each went 2-for-3 with Box contributing an RBI.

“Very proud of the girls today," added Donaldson. "It’s always tough to lose the first one of the season but it means we can only go up from here. This is a very talented Jills team with lots of room for growth before league play starts in October.”

R.A. Long (0-1) will need to bounce back when it heads to Camas on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.