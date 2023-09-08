Mark Morris scored 15 runs in the second inning, which helped them defeat Camas 23-0 on Thursday at 7th Ave Softball Fields in a varsity slowpitch contest.

A Grace Woodbridge grand slam to left field capped an inning that featured six walks, three singles and a double from Cheyenne Wagner who had two hits and three RBIs in the inning to open an 18-0 lead over the Papermakers.

The Monarchs opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning after Nelson singled, Wagner singled, and Grothoff walked, each scoring one run. A double by Rubash extended the Monarchs’ lead to 19-0 in the bottom of the third.

Mark Morris added four more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning on six hits. Mejia hit a solo home run to center field. Anna Rubash led the Mark Morris offense with a 3-for-4 day at the plate with a double and a walk and Mejia was 2-for-2 with a home run and a pair of walks.

Adyson Baxtor earned the win for Mark Morris after she allowed four hits and zero runs over 3 2/3 innings.

“It was a great way to start the season with a big win,” Mark Morris coach Chris Mejia said. “The girls have worked very hard the last two weeks and it showed today.”

Mark Morris (1-0) will play a doubleheader at Washougal on Tuesday beginning at 4 p.m.