Mark Morris Monarchs defeated Union 4-3 on Monday in slowpitch softball play.

The Monarchs took a 4-2 lead, in the top of the fifth thanks to singles by Grace Woodbridge, Natalie Mejia and Sydney Nelson.

Woodbridge provided pop in the middle of the lineup, and led the Monarchs with two runs batted in while going 1-for-3 on the day.

Nelson went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the Monarchs in hits, while Anna Rubash finished 2-for-4.

The Monarchs also brought it on defense when it counted.

“We stayed in it today going down early in the second (inning) and fought our way to a win with great defense and a fabulously turned relay double play that started with a catch in deep left field,” Mark Morris coach Chris Mejia said.

Mark Morris (2-0) was scheduled to host Columbia River on Wednesday at 4 p.m. on the 7th Avenue Fields, before hosting Heritage on Friday for a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m.