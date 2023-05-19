CHEHALIS — There are many ways to lose a softball game, and Thursday at the 2A District IV tournament, the Beavers did their best to try them all out. In a brutal final day of its season, Woodland fell 4-3 to Tumwater and then lived through a surreal 25-14 loss to W.F. West in a loser-out game on the consolation side of the tournament bracket at Rec Park in Chehalis.

Woodland found itself in a hole early in the opener, falling behind by two runs in the first and then watching the gap climb to 4-0 by the end of the third inning. The Beavers picked the top of the fifth frame to start their rally, though, and put across two runs that got the T-Birds attention in a hurry.

The inning started off with a single by Addi Christensen and a walk to Madison Walker. The next batter, Avery Andrews then dropped a bunt and reached base on an error that allowed Christensen to come around and score. Emily Hughes then came up and brought home Walker with an RBI on a fielder’s choice groundout.

After being held scoreless in the sixth, Woodland came back out for the top of the seventh and tried to send the game to extra, or walk it off right then and there. That effort started with a single by Christensen, and then after a pair of strikeouts by Tumwater pitcher Ella Ferguson, Hughes and Gabi Silveria posted back-to-back singles to score Christensen and cut the deficit to just one run. However, with the tying run on third base Ferguson was able to coax an infield flyout that brought the game to a close.

Ferguson ended the game with 13 strikeouts and just one earned run on her tally.

Woodland managed seven hits in the game with Christensen accounting for three of those herself. Silveria added two hits with an RBI, while Hughes posted a hit and drove in a run. Ainsleigh Utter had the Beavers only other hit.

Christensen got the start in the circle for Woodland and allowed two earned runs on six hits over three innings. She also struck out two batters while absorbing the loss. Silveria hurled the final three innings without allowing a run. She gave up two hits and struck out three T-Birds.

The loss dropped Woodland into the consolation bracket where it faced off with W.F. West in a softball game masquerading as a fever dream.

With just one loss standing between the Beavers and the end of their season the girls in green and black fell behind 6-0 in the opening frame. Coming off a heartbreaking defeat to Tumwater, a half dozen runs in the first inning seemed like they’d be enough to bury a Woodland team that already had its collective dobber down.

Turns out, it would take far more offense and several more hours to put Woodland away for good.

In a game that included three dozen hits between the two sides, the Beavers came back to tie the game up at 8-8 in the fourth inning before things went entirely sideways in a 25-14 season-ending loss.

It was a game so strange that Woodland coach Tom Christensen was nearly at a loss for words afterward. That can happen when you see something you’ve never seen before.

“Not one that high scoring, back and forth and all that,” Christensen said in staggered disbelief.

Trailing by six runs out of the gate, Woodland got one back in the second inning on a home run by Brynn Skelton, but then saw the Bearcats put up two more runs in the top of the fourth. Trailing 8-1, no one would have blamed the Beavers for rolling over and packing their bags.

Instead, though, Woodland went off for seven runs in the bottom half of the frame to knot the game back up. That marathon frame started with a leadoff walk by Gracelynn Huffman, then picked up steam with a double by Skelton. By the end of the inning, the Beavers had pounded out five hits, including a pair of doubles, and scored seven runs.

Of course, the Bearcats just used that as recourse for retaliation, posting six runs in the top of the fifth and then blowing up for 11 runs to start a sixth inning that threatened to use up all the remaining daylight.

Woodland managed to plate three runs in their final at bat, but it wasn’t enough to escape mercy rule territory and the game ended one inning prematurely, but just before the bats and owls took over the night shift from the bluebirds and seagulls.

Skelton posted three hits in the game to go with her home run. The sophomore slugger also drove in two runs and scored a pair herself. Silveria added two hits with three RBIs and two runs scored, while senior Emily Hughes put up a pair of hits, a pair of RBIs and scored three runs out of the leadoff spot.

Alyson Russell added a pair of knocks for the Beavers and drove in two runs, while Madison Walker posted two hits and scored three times to help turn the lineup over Jolie Oathes added a hit, an RBI and two runs for the Beavers.

“It’s cool to show up here and compete with a couple of the best teams in the state and not seem intimidated or scared,” coach Christensen added. “To be down that big and keep battling and keep fighting is cool to see as a coach."

The pitching lines were not as fun for Woodland to rehash. Silveria got the start in the circle and lasted just two-thirds of an inning while allowing six runs on seven hits. Gracelynn Huffman took over in relief and lasted 4 2/3 innings before hitting a wall. Over that time she allowed 19 runs, only eight of which were earned, on 16 hits. Christensen collected the final two outs for Woodland in the sixth inning.

Those numbers will not be the ones that Woodland remembers, though. This season the Beavers finished with a record of 11-10. That mark was good enough for third place in the 2A Greater St. Helens League and left the Beavers just two wins shy of a state tournament berth.

“We’re only losing one senior and our goal this year was to get to Districts and we achieved that, so our goal next year our goal will be to get to State,” coach Christensen said. “Hopefully we keep building on what we’ve done. The girls all seem in good spirits. Ya, it sucks we lost, but accomplished something this year.”