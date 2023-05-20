CHEHALIS — Revenge is a dish best served cold, and on Friday afternoon at the Chehalis Recreation Complex, Jadyn Terry had ice-water in her veins. Facing a do or die situation for the second time in as many years (and days), R.A. Long was able to ride the right arm of its star pitcher and played spectacular defense behind her in the field to avenge an early season loss to Tumwater. And by sliding past the T-Birds 1-0 the second time around and when it mattered most, the Lumberjills were able to earn their way into the state tournament in the 2A District IV playoffs.

Terry pitched a complete game three-hit shutout with twelve strikeouts and only one walk issued to pick up the all-important win. She was a puzzle Tumwater simply couldn’t solve.

In a season that has been filled up with games that featured ridiculous strikeout totals, Terry was asked after the game whether or not this was the best performance of the bunch.

“I knew what I had to do in this game against the defending champs out there today and that was come up with my best performance ever,” said a joyfully tearful Terry. “We knew this was going to be a very tough game and we were going to have to play our best to win, and the defense was amazing today.”

Indeed, on paper it looked as if the deck might be stacked against R.A. Long heading into the game. First, the bus suffered mechanical issues on the way up I-5, leaving less time for the Jills to get loose and get prepared to take on the defending State champs that drubbed R.A. Long 11-0 in the first meeting between the two teams down at The Lumberjills Yard.

But it would prove to be the T-Birds that couldn’t find a way to get get past Terry and a much-improved Lumberjills squad throughout the course of the ballgame.

“It just goes to prove that our kids got better throughout the season and our focus and defense was much better this time around as well,” said R.A. Long’s skipper Dave McDaniel.

Jadyn “Warrior Princess” Terry started the game off on the right foot in the circle, recording a strikeout against Tumwater's leadoff hitter Ella Ferguson. After a throwing error with one out in the top of the first allowed Tumwater to get a runner in scoring position, Terry proceeded to strikeout the next two hitters to avoid any early damage.

And then it was Terry doing some damage of her own at the plate in the bottom half of the inning that gave R.A. Long the only run it would need.

Maddie Fierst led off the inning with a single and after getting moved over into scoring position by Nicole Walker, Terry delivered a sharp line drive single into left field that brought Fierst home to give the Jills an early lead 1-0. Terry started grooving in the second inning after striking out the side, upping her total to six strikeouts through two innings of work.

After the Jills were sat down in order in their half of the second, Tumwater changed its strategy at the plate in the top of the third.

With one down in the inning Tumwater started to make the Jills work in the field by laying down a bunt that successfully got them a runner on third after a throwing error over to first got up the line and into right field. The next batter, Ferguson, then laid one down just in front of Terry in the circle, but the Jills’ hurler was able to field it cleanly, look the runner back to third and fire over to first base for the second out. The next batter hit a sharp ground ball to third base, but Walker was able to handle it with ease and fire a strike over to Mikayla Sorenson at first to get the Jills out of the inning without allowing a run to score.

R.A. Long was in decent position to possibly get a run in the bottom of the third inning after Sorenson, stepping in to start at first base due to an injury, got aboard to lead off the inning. However, she was left stranded in scoring position at second base after Terry was sat down by her counterpart Ferguson.

Tumwater couldn’t touch Terry in the fourth after the heart of the T-Birds order was sat down consecutively on strikes, giving Terry ten punchouts through the first four innings of work.

Ava Rodman was able to lead off the fourth inning with a single in the Jills' half, but the next batter, Lily Mattison, popped up into shallow right field that left courtesy runner Kace Prindel off the bag and doubled up at first. Audrino Solano proceeded to ground out to second, and just like that R.A. Long was back to work in the field.

All three hitters that came to the plate in the fifth for Tumwater attempted to bunt, but a diving catch by Walker in front of the plate retired one, while Sorenson put away another pop-up and Terry fielded one cleanly to put the T-Birds down in order.

After R.A. Long followed the pattern and went down in order once again in the fifth, Tumwater put together its best scoring opportunity up until that point in the game. After the lead-off batter went down on strikes, Ferguson came back up to bat and worked Terry to a full count before an inside pitch hit Ferguson in the knee. As Ferguson started jogging up the line to take her base, the umpire behind home plate ruled that Ferguson’s knee had extended into the strike zone and was ruled that she was out instead of safe.

That would prove to be a big play in the game after the next batter Zoe Fields singled into right field, then the next batter Jaime Haase sent a ball into the gap. Fields got waved home to the plate attempting to score from first to tie the game, but a good relay throw from second baseman Helen Hunsucker to catcher Ava Rodman was on target allowing Rodman to apply the tag to Fields and end the inning.

No insurance was added for R.A. Long in the bottom half of the sixth, so it was up to Terry and the defense to preserve the win. Of course, she did just that.

Tumwater got a runner aboard with one out after a bunt was laid down in front of the plate and a high throw to first pulled Sorenson off the bag. Terry got the next batter at the plate in her usual fashion, but a stolen bag and a walk put two runners on to apply the pressure with two outs. Both runners advanced into scoring position at second and third by swiping bags due to the Jills focusing strictly on the hitter at the plate. That proved to be a winning strategy after Terry ended the game with her final strikeout to finish off Tumwater for good, while sending the red and black faithful into a frenzy as the Jills raised their arms to the sky in full celebration mode.

After posing for pictures in front of a scoreboard with mostly zeros lit up on it, R.A. Long walked off the field with their heads held up high after having to win two straight games and come out of the consolation bracket to punch their ticket to State.

“I told the girls they earned the day off on Monday and to go enjoy this win and what it means to the program,” explained McDaniel. “We have some gals that have been dinged up and fighting through some injuries, so I think they deserve it, and we will come back ready to go for next weekend.”

The fairy tale season will continue for R.A. Long (14-7) next weekend in Selah at the 2A state tournament. The Lumberjils must wait to find out their opponent until Sunday morning when the WIAA selection committee announces the State draws.