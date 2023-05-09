For six innings Monday’s non-league softball contest between Mark Morris and Kelso had the fixings of a great game that would come down to the wire. In the top of the seventh frame, though, the Lassies took all the wonder out of the rivalry game by scoring seven runs on the way to a 12-3 victory that looked far more lopsided than it was.

From the outset at 7th Avenue Park the teams were locked in a pitchers duel with Paityn Mackin earning the start in the circle for Kelso and Megan Jenkins slinging the rock for Mark Morris. The Monarchs got their offense going first with two runs in the bottom of the second but the Lassies answered right back with two runs of their own in the top of the third.

Mackin would go four innings on the slab for Kelso, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out three Monarchs. Kylie Killett took over for the Lassies in the fifth inning and allowed just one run on three hits while striking out five Monarchs over three innings.

With Kelso’s hurlers holding the hosts to just five hits on the day the offense just needed to pick its spot in order to nail down the win.

Lexi Grumbois did her part to get things rolling in the fifth inning when she stole home from third base on a throw back to the pitcher.

“She’s the one who noticed that the pitcher was turning the wrong way. She’s the one who asked if I thought she could make it,” Kelso coach Dean Sorensen said. “By the time the pitcher turned all the way around and threw the ball home Lexi was sliding safe into home… pretty heads up play by her.”

After seizing some momentum and a one-run lead the Lassies added two more before the inning was over. The Monarchs scratched one back in the bottom of the sixth to make it a 5-3 ballgame before Kelso’s offense erupted like a restless Mount St. Helens in the top of the seventh.

“This was kind of surprising but we had two girls hit their first career high school home runs tonight,” Sorensen said.

Those two memorable blasts were both two-run shots off the bats of True Bettineski and Aubree Freeman.

“Those kinds of things make a coach look like a genius when you sub a girl in and she jacks one out of the park,” Sorensen said.

Later in the inning Kaydence Mackin, a Lower Columbia College commit, laser beamed a ball off her bat to the base of the wall for a smoking single that allowed Grumois, another LCC commit, to score from second base.

Mackin finished the game with two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Hannah Currence added a base knock with two RBIs and two runs scored out of the leadoff spot for Kelso, while Paityn Mackin added a hit and drove in a run to help her own cause.

The rest of the game was more or less a matter of course with the outcome more or less decided.

With Killett dealing in relief and the Lassies having flashed enough leather to earn entry into any roadhouse, the Monarchs could sense that their opportunities would be limited. Killett finished the game with five strikeouts and one run allowed on two hits over three innings.

“We played excellent defense tonight,” Sorensen said.

Freshman shortstop Brooke Hefley turned in a web gem when she dove to her left, snared a ball up the middle and came away with an out on what looked like a sure hit. She also chased down a few fly balls in no-man’s land between third base and left field to help keep the Monarchs in check.

The most memorable play of the night, though, came from Grumbois at her third base station. With the bases loaded she tried to glove a shot down the line at the hot corner but could not catch it cleanly. That left the ball spinning near the chalk in the base path where Grumbois pounced, grabbed the ball and tagged the nearest runner, then spun around and applied a tag to the runner attempting to advance from second to third for an unassisted double play.

Those sorts of breaks combined to doom the Monarchs in the cross-river rivalry affair.

“We left a lot of runners on base in scoring position today,” MM coach Chris Mejia said. “Our bats were very sporadic and we had a few errors. I think that made the difference late and extended innings.”

Natalie Mejia and Ashlynn Westerby led Mark Morris with two hits each in the loss. Westerby drove in all three runs for MM.

Jenkins wound up taking the loss in the circle for the Monarchs after allowing eight runs on six hits over five innings. The right-hander also struck out 10 Lassies.

Kelso (8-11, 3-5 league) is set to host Camas on Wednesday at 4 p.m. for its Senior Night. The Lassies boast nine “seniors” in their program including seven Kelso regulars and two foreign exchange students.

Mark Morris (9-5, 7-4 league) was set to host R.A. Long on Tuesday afternoon before heading to Woodland on Wednesday. The Monarchs entered Tuesday tied with both the Lumberjills and Beavers for second place in the 2A Greater St. Helens League.