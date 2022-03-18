2A/1A Softball: Woodland run-rules La Center

LA CENTER — The Woodland softball team kept the bats hot in its second game of the season, run-ruling La Center 12-2 in five innings.

The Beavers put up 13 hits — eight of the extra-base variety — and three crooked numbers, with four batters logging multi-hit games.

Sophomore Coco MacDonald led the way with a 3-for-3 afternoon, finishing a homer shy of the cycle and tacking two runs scored and two RBIs onto her final line.

Gabi Silveria added two hits and three runs scored. Alysoon Russell went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, and Avery Andrews went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Senior Leanna Russell only had one hit, but it was a big one, on her third home run of the season already.

Once on the basepaths, the Beavers wrecked absolute havoc on their hosts, stealing 10 bases; Silveria had half of those herself with a whopping five thefts.

Woodland took an immediate lead with two runs in the top of the first, before La Center came back to equalize in its first chance at the plate. From there, though it was all Beavers, with one run in the top of the second to retake the lead followed by four runs of insurance in the third and four more in the fifth.

Freshman Gracelynn Huffman took the ball for Woodland in her first career start, and despite giving up a pair of runs in the first inning, bounced back to throw two more scoreless frames, striking out four. Silveria came in to pitch in the fourth and tossed the final two innings, walking two but not allowing a hit or a run.

Woodland (2-0) is scheduled to get a week off before coming north to face Castle Rock in a non-league game next Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.