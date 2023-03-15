Back on the dirt for a full seven innings for the first time this season the R.A. Long Lumberjills defeated Castle Rock 15-1 in a non-league softball game.

In her first start since signing a letter of intent to play for Coe College next season, Jadyn Terry was strong on the mound for the Lumberjills. Terry pitched seven innings and allowed one run on two hits, one walk and a hit batter. She also struck out 17 of the 25 batters she faced.

Despite the results, Terry and R.A. Long coach Dave McDaniel delivered similar accounts of the senior’s opening game performance, noting she can be better.

Yes, Terry managed to retire 17 via strike out, but she also showed some breakdowns in her command and a changeup that needs more work.

Castle Rock returns two varsity players after graduating a host of seniors from last season. As a result, Terry faced a lineup of Rockets hitters who were getting their first varsity at bats on Wednesday.

“(It was my) first game on the dirt pitching. I felt I could have done a little better, but first game of the year it’s going to happen,” Terry said. “It was a good outing. I’m proud of the team. We did great.”

Coach McDaniel has seen his senior pitch better, and he's holding her to a high expectation this season.

“I think she can do better. I think she has better stuff,” McDaniel insisted. “She needs to make them hit her pitch instead of trying to take care of it every time. I think that will benefit her when she gets to college. Jadyn really needs to work on her changeup right now if she wants to be very, very successful in this league.”

After Terry struck out the side to begin the game, the R.A. Long offense got right to work to provide their ace with the run support she needed.

Leadoff hitter Madison Fierst notched a single and the next three Jills batters all reached base with cleanup hitter Ava Rodman delivering an RBI single. Terry drove in two teammates with a fielder’s choice from the three hole and reached on an error.

R.A. Long led 4-0 after the first inning and 7-0 after two innings.

Coach McDaniel was pleased to see his hitters putting the ball in play in the first game of the season.

“The bats were a lot better (at) putting the ball in play every time. I think we had one strikeout in the whole game,” noted McDaniel. “(We) just kind of focused on what we talked about all week, ‘Put pressure on the defense.’ Castle Rock made good plays, but we put the ball in play and made them have to play softball.”

R.A. Long would tack on eight more runs over the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to run away with their first win of the season. Fierst led the Jills with three hits, a walk and four runs scored. Rodman finished the game 2-for-4 with four RBI and a double while Terry batted 2-for-5 with a triple, five RBI and two runs scored. Junior Lily Mattison batted 2-for-5 with three runs scored.

Castle Rock managed to put just five balls in play off of Terry including the two hits. Hailey Wastradowski finished 1-for-2 with a single and hit by pitch to lead the Rockets at the plate. The other hit was notched by reserve Matty Long who entered the game in the sixth inning.

While the Jills made some adjustments coming out of their jamboree over the weekend, McDaniel noted there were still plenty of areas to clean up defensively after Game 1.

“Defensively we just struggled. Our movement was slow, we weren’t moving with every pitch, we need to be aggressive on our back ups (and) aggressive to the ball. We can’t be lackadaisical,” McDaniel said. “I thought we made adjustments from the jamboree. A lot of adjustments. We rotated players around (and) tried to play to our strengths. The girls responded really well. The defense was a lot better than it was in the jamboree.”

The Rockets, meanwhile, saw plenty of newcomers receive their first varsity game action. Castle Rock coach Ron Strode has a young team on his hands with plenty of learning to do. As Strode sees it, he is simply looking to get his girls game action so they can work on the fundamentals.

“I think (working) a lot on the fundamentals is where we’re at,” Strode acknowledged. “One thing I was telling my pitcher is she is going to make them hit it on the ground because of the way she pitches, we just have to make the plays."

And while they didn't make all of the plays in their first time out on the diamond, their coach believe they will before long.

"That’s the fundamental part we’ve got to have," Strode said. "The infield I think is going to come along really well, we’ve just got to get more reps.”

Strode has a returning player at first base in Wastradowski who he hopes will be a leader for his young squad.

“Our biggest challenge is we only have a couple of returning varsity players, so we have a lot of young kids,” said Strode. “Several freshman were out there playing today that have not seen any varsity until now.”

Castle Rock (0-2) hosts Toutle Lake on Tuesday for an early season Exit 49 Kerfuffle at 4 p.m.

R.A. Long (1-0 overall) returns to the field Friday at Rochester with a first pitch scheduled for 4:30 p.m.