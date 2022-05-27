1B State Softball: Naselle notches first State win by drubbing Darington

YAKIMA — Sometimes all a team needs to get back in the groove is a little reminder. Methods vary for delivering the message, but whether a coach has the team out chopping wood or meditating beneath the umbrella tree, the aim is the same; remember what your goals are.

Friday night the Naselle Comets remembered why they were in the Yakima Valley in the first place, and more importantly, what got them here.

That’s the sort of heady talk that manifestation from the Comets after a 13-0 swarming of Darrington in a loser-out game in the 2B softball state tournament. After falling in quick fashion but painful fashion to DeSales earlier in the day, the win beneath the evening river winds kept Naselle alive into the final day of the season.

To that end, Naselle coach Rebekah Wirkkala ever wavered in her belief that her squad was going to be playing softball on the final Saturday in March. But her belief didn’t make the accomplishment any less overwhelming.

“You always feel blown away a little bit when they execute what their goals are,” Wirkkala said.

While most folks were eating their suppers on Friday, the Comets were redeeming themselves in the only way they know how. They swung the sticks and light up the scoreboard.

Naselle jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back. Their eyes were already on the weekend.

Mia Watson led the Comets at the plate, going 4-for-4 with five RBIs. Hailey Lopez added two hits and four RBIs.

Naselle senior Courtney Paul didn’t find the outcome to be mysterious at all. The way she sees it the Comets put their mind to it and breathed life into their own reality.

“We set goals before the game and we did not hit those goals in the first game,” Paul said. “We just recapped on it and talked about how we could get those goals… and we did it.”

The Comets added one run in the third inning, four in the fourth and three more in the fifth to set up the mercy rule victory.

According to Paul, there’s a surefire way to see if the Comets are firing on all cylinders..

“When everybody’s up and cheering, we just feel more like a team when we get ourselves working together,” Paul said.

Peyton Dalton settled for three base hits two runs scored. As for Brynn Tarabochia, she took a break from her regular pitching duties to go 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and three runs scored.

Tarabochia earned the win while striking out 10 Loggers and allowing just one hit over the five inning shutout.

But what got Naselle beyond the penultimate day of the high school season has just as much to do with their response when things aren’t going well. Like, say, how they respond when faced with the prospect of elimination following a rare loss.

“If someone messes up, hit her butt, do the sport thing and lift her up,” Wirkkala said.

And with a commanding lead in hand against the Loggers, the Comets brainstrust made sure to spread the love while emptying the bench. That included at bats by Gladys Wilson and Mallory Helvey that brought all of the Naselle faithful to their feet. Between the two the Comets dugout is nearly always brimming with energy, not to mention rally caps, toy dinosaurs and tiny T-ball gloves.

“I’m getting emotional, but that’s what a coach wants from her team is to feel success for everybody and for everybody to be a part of it,” Wirkkala said. “Sometimes they are our energy because everyone else is exhausted.”

Saturday Naselle is scheduled to restart the quest for a State trophy with a loser-out game against Inchelium at noon in Yakima. If they win that game they’ll advance to play for third place at 3 p.m.

Not that Wirkkala is overly concerned with crushing the numbers.

“I just wanted them to take it all in because it’s such an accomplishment to them to be at State and just to soak it in because none of this is given,” Wirkkala said. “It isn’t guaranteed as we found out, the one blessing out of COVID.”

