1B softball: Naselle showers runs on Vikings, clinches league and district titles
1B Softball

1B softball: Naselle showers runs on Vikings, clinches league and district titles

Naselle softball Brynn Tarabochia pitcher

Naselle's Brynn Tarabochia winds up to deliver a pitch during 22-5 win over Mossyrock for the 1B District IV softball championship on Saturday in Montesano. 

 Jordan Nailon

MONTESANO — Once the Naselle bats got going Saturday, they didn’t stop, blasting out 19 runs in the final two frames to blow out Mossyrock 22-5 to cap off a very busy day at Montesano and clinch the 1B District IV title.

“Being league and district champs is pretty awesome for our girls,” coach Rebekah Wirkkala said. “Wish we were heading to state with the way we are swinging the bats.”

Midway through the third, Naselle’s lead was just 3-2, but that became 12-2 after nine-spot in the bottom of the inning. Then, the Comets pounded 10 more runs onto the scoreboard in the fourth.

All nine starters came across to score multiple runs for the Comets, and eight drove runs in.

At the top of the order, Brynn and Kylee Tarabochia combined to go 4-for-7 with four runs scored and five more driven in. At the bottom of the lineup, Hailey Eastham, Samantha Barbeau, and Isabella Colombo went a perfect 8-for-8 as a trio, driving runs home and crossing the plate nine times themselves.

In the circle, Brynn Tarabochia threw the four-inning complete game, pitching around seven walks to allow four earned runs in the win.

Before any games at all at the District tournament got started Saturday, Naselle first had to wrap up its League title, after their regular season finale Thursday was postponed due to darkness. So first, the Comets finished that game up with a 24-12 win over the Vikings, finalizing the seeding for the four-team tournament with Taholah and Oakville.

From there, Naselle kept going with a 24-9 win over the Acorns, then finished the day at work with the district-clinching victory over the Vikings.

