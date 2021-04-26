1B softball: Naselle showers runs on Vikings, clinches league and district titles

MONTESANO — Once the Naselle bats got going Saturday, they didn’t stop, blasting out 19 runs in the final two frames to blow out Mossyrock 22-5 to cap off a very busy day at Montesano and clinch the 1B District IV title.

“Being league and district champs is pretty awesome for our girls,” coach Rebekah Wirkkala said. “Wish we were heading to state with the way we are swinging the bats.”

Midway through the third, Naselle’s lead was just 3-2, but that became 12-2 after nine-spot in the bottom of the inning. Then, the Comets pounded 10 more runs onto the scoreboard in the fourth.

All nine starters came across to score multiple runs for the Comets, and eight drove runs in.

At the top of the order, Brynn and Kylee Tarabochia combined to go 4-for-7 with four runs scored and five more driven in. At the bottom of the lineup, Hailey Eastham, Samantha Barbeau, and Isabella Colombo went a perfect 8-for-8 as a trio, driving runs home and crossing the plate nine times themselves.

In the circle, Brynn Tarabochia threw the four-inning complete game, pitching around seven walks to allow four earned runs in the win.