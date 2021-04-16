1B Softball: Comets rain down runs on Chitwhins

NASELLE — Over three times as many Comets came around to score runs as recorded outs Thursday, and that’s about all you need to know about how Naselle’s doubleheader against Taholah went.

The Comets came to the plate in six innings and put up 54 total runs, blowing out the Chitwhins 18-0 in three before doubling that output in a four-inning 36-11 win.

Brynn Tarabochia came close to a shortened no-hitter in Game 1, with Taholah getting its lone knock on a ball up the middle that ricocheted off her for an infield single. Aside from that, the Chitwhins were only to get two walks and a runner on a fielding error, while Tarabochia struck out four.

At the top of the Naselle order, Kylee Tarabochia went 2-for-2 — including leading off the bottom of the first with a triple — with a walk, and came around to score all three times. Behind her, Mia Watson went 3-for-3 with a triple and a two-run inside-the-park home run, finishing with six RBIs.

Every Naselle starter scored at least one run in Game 1; despite the game ending after two and a half innings, the first seven Comets in the batting order all got three plate appearances.