MONTESANO — The 1B District IV softball title game between Coastal 1B rivals and teams that finished just two games apart in the league standings turned out to be a non-competitive affair, Wednesday.

Mossyrock, which won both regular season tilts against Naselle by a combined score of 25-4, outdid itself by beating Naselle 25-2 over five innings, Wednesday. It was a far cry from last season when the Comets took down Mossyrock in a marathon extra inning affair on the same field.

This time around, Erin Cournyer held Naselle, a team that starts seven combined eighth graders and freshmen, to two runs on three hits and three walks and struck out seven hitters over five innings for the Vikings in the circle, but it was the offense which dominated this day.

Naselle coach Bekah Wirkkala chose to intentionally walk Mossyrock’s top hitter Hailey Brooks, a Cal State Bakersfield commit, to open the Vikings’ half of the first inning. That walk was followed by four singles, a hit batter and a walk as Mossyrock scored four runs before nary an out was recorded.

A groundout plated two more runs and Mossyrock led 6-0 after the first inning.

Doing her best to stand in, things got worse for Comets senior Lauren Katyryniuk in the second inning as she could not find a way to get the Mossyrock hitters out. She was let down by her defense again in the second inning as a pair of dropped third strikes led to baserunners and a prolonged inning which Mossyrock took full advantage of. Getting three outs is hard enough, but when asked to get six, the task becomes overwhelmingly difficult to do without things getting out of hand.

“Lauren worked really hard,” Wirkalla stated. “She did the best she could, but we’re a really young team and we just didn’t make the plays behind her… But hats off (Mossyrock). One through nine they were hitting and they’re all really fast. Plus, they made all of the routine plays.”

Entering this season Katyryniuk was not slated to be Naselle's pitcher at all. That task was set up for fellow senior Brynn Tarabochia, who was masterful last year when the Comets made a run to a fourth place finish at the state tournament.

Earlier this season, before Tarabochia succumbed to injury, she pitched against Mossyrock in a game that Naselle lost 10-6 in seven innings. It should be noted that Naselle played that game without starting catcher Hailey Eastham.

Coach Wirkkala turned to Mallory Helvey to open the third inning in the circle. Helvey didn’t fare much better as the Vikings continued to stack up hits.

The Vikings finished with 25 runs on 23 hits in four offensive innings.

Addison Barrows, Delaney Marshall and Abbie Lovan each batted 4-for-5 to lead Mossyrock offensively. Barrows had a double and four RBIs and Autumn Schultz added three hits and three RBIs.

And after being walked in her first three at-bats, Brooks finally got the chance to hit with the game out of hand. The Mossyrock senior hammered a home run and a triple to drive in four runs.

Naselle scored its runs in the second and third innings. Gladys Wilson tripled to score Evelyn Normand in the second inning and Haley Eastham followed with a double which brought home Brooke Davis in the third inning.

“I’m really proud of my group because they never gave up,” added Wirkkala. “Our motto, like Finding Nemo, ‘Just keep swimming,’ is to ‘Just keep dancing’ and the girls were all up in the dugout, having a good time.”

Katyryniuk allowed 18 runs, 12 earned, on 12 hits and five walks in her two innings in the circle.

The loss brings Naselle's season to a close with a record of 9-8. That mark was good for a second place finish in the 1B Coastal League, but left the Comets one win shy of a state tournament berth.

Trainer's corner

Naselle's senior standout Brynn Tarabochia is recovering from a minor medical procedure to remove a Bakers cyst that took place on May 8 and left her out of action for the rest of the season. Tarabochia should be full recovered in a matter of weeks and will be back in action with the Lower Columbia volleyball team come the fall.

"There was a three week stretch in April where the cyst was so large she couldn't bend it or play," Wirkkala said. "She pushed through to play some before her surgery but wasn't 100%. She should be 100% again next month and have the mobility she did as as a sophomore."