NASELLE — The Comets must have had their bats out in the sun, Monday, because they were hot as can be in a 15-5 win over Taholah in the 1B District IV softball tournament.

Naselle’s offense pounded out 16 hits on the way to a 15-5 win over the Chitwins in just six innings. The postseason victory over Taholah was the third in a row for the Comets after they closed out the regular season with a dominant league sweep of the Chitwins just last week.

With their sights set on a return to the state tournament after placing fourth in Yakima one season ago.

Brooklynn Leggett led the Comets’ charge into the postseason with four hits and three runs scored. Leggett needed just a home run to complete the cycle and drove in a run along the way.

Lauren Katyryniuk handled most of the pitching duties for Naselle and limited the Chitwins to just one earned run over the first 4 2/3 innings before losing command of the strike zone. She allowed six hits, struck out four batters and walked four more in the outing. In the batter’s box Katyryniuk helped herself out with three hits that included a double with two runs scored.

Naselle took the sure and steady approach at the plate with two runs scored in each of the first three innings in order to carve out a 6-2 advantage. Three more runs in the fourth helped to widen the gap and then a six spot in the bottom of the sixth frame ended the ballgame on an RBI groundout by Mallory Helvey.

Helvey also took over in relief of Katyryniuk in the circle in the fifth inning and had a rough go of it, allowing three runs on three hits and four walks while collecting just one out. With trouble brewing Naselle coach Bekah Wirkkala went to the bullpen again and brought in Leggett, who was able to close out the inning without any further damage.

Leggett picked up the first out of the sixth inning as well before issuing a walk and then hitting two batters. Leading just 9-5 and with the bases full of Chitwins, Wirkkala made another pitching change but this time she went back to her ace to finish it off. Katyryniuk, of course, answered the call notching a strikeout and then helping to pick off a runner on the base paths to end the threat.

Catcher Hailey Eastham helped the Comets reach ten-run mercy rule territory with three hits on the day, three RBIs and two runs scored. Evelyn Normand added three hits with a triple in the bunch, three RBIs, and three runs. Gladys Wilson contributed a pair of hits, a trio of RBIs and a solo run in the win.

Naselle (9-7) will advance to play Mossyrock for the District championship in Montesano on Wednesday at 4 p.m. The Vikings took both ends of the regular season series between the two teams. The winner of the final rivalry contest will advance to the state tournament, while the loser will see their season come to an end.