1B District Softball: Naselle takes out Taholah to reach District title tilt

NASELLE — The Comets earned the rematch they’ve been yearning for Monday and they did it in style by defeating Taholah 10-0 in five innings to open their side of the 1B District IV softball tournament.

The victory puts Naselle on a collision course with their foes from Mossyrock who managed to take the league title with a close shave in the second week of May.

The Comets took care of business against the Chitwhins and are now just one win away from an appearance at the state tournament. Brynn Tarabochia hurled a one-hit shutout in the mercy rule shortened game, striking out 11 batters along the way.

Taholah pitcher Natayla Russell made a pest of herself with the stick, breaking up Tarabochia’s no-hitter in the fourth inning with a harmless single.

Naselle got their revenge by taking their free passes and lashing out a half dozen hits to reach run rule territory. Haley Eastham had the biggest day at the plate for Naselle, going 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs.

Peyton Dalton added a hit and drove in a run while scoring three runs. Mia Watson scored twice with one hit and an RBI and Sadie Kilponen posted a hit and a run in the win.

When Naselle lost to Mossyrock for the league title they put up a honorable fight but were without their full roster and let the game slip away late. This time around they’ll be at full strength when they rematch for the District championship.

“At this point we have everyone healthy,” Naselle coach Bekah Wirkkala said. “Courtney is back from her sickness and so is Lauren. We are excited to play them with our whole team for the first time all season.”

Naselle and Mossyrock are set to play at 4 p.m. on Wednesday in Montesano. The winner will advance directly to State while the loser will drop into a “glue game” against the second seed from District 1-2 for a loser-out affair.

Not that the Comets have any intentions of coming that close to the glue factory. Their goal is to give Mossyrock their best showing yet and make reservations to Yakima..

“We are feeling good, our goal is to get our bats going early and have minimal defensive errors,” Wirkkala said. “Prepping on those things (Tuesday) is our focus.”

