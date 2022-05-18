1B District Softball: Naselle jumps Mossyrock to take title, punches ticket to State

MONTESANO — The Naselle softball team won a battle of the bats on Wednesday, knocking off Mossyrock 19-14 in the District IV softball championship game.

Brynn Tarabochia picked up the win in the circle and launched a pair of home runs, including a grand slam to help the Comets along.

Tarabochia's grand slam gave Naselle a 17-7 lead in the fifth inning but Mossyrock refused to go away quietly. The Vikings, who topped Naselle twice in the regular season and took the league title, put up two runs in the bottom of the fifth and added four more in the bottom of the seventh before the Comets slammed the door.

Courtney Paul picked up the final three outs for Naselle after taking over for Molly Helvey in the circle. Helvey pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief and helped to hold the Vikings at bay.

This story will be updated.

