1B District Softball Championship: Naselle jumps Mossyrock to take title, punches ticket to State

MONTESANO — Sometimes there’s a moment that’s so strange it’s obvious that nothing will be normal even after that particular oddity has come and gone. Like the Big Bang did to darkness, or that asteroid did to dinosaurs, sometimes a thing is so unusual that there is no going back to the before times no matter how hard anyone tries.

On Wednesday at Dick Tagman Field those in attendance witnessed one of those moments smack dab in the middle of Naselle’s run to a 1B District IV softball championship. After a familiar teeter-totter start to the game, the Comets went on to defeat Mossyrock 19-14 and clinch a spot in the state tournament. But it took a whole lot of weird over three and a half hours of swirling gray skies before that outcome was settled.

“It was a bashfest, and that’s the way it’s been the last few years. Who can out-hit each other,” Naselle coach Bekah Wirkkala said.

The stranger things began in the third inning after teams had traded runs in the first frame before the Comets put up four in the second to go up 6-2. The Vikings plated one run and then loaded the bases and with two outs appeared to take the lead on a passed ball that caromed off the backstop and kicked toward the Vikings’ dugout. With pinball mode engaged one Mossyrock runner waltzed across the plate for an easy score and another looked bound for a safe journey home. That is until the ball made a beeline for the on-deck better and glanced off of her foot even as she did her best Appalachian tap dance in an effort to avoid contact.

With Naselle catcher Haley Eastham giving chase to the rascally rabbit of a softball the home plate umpire waved the play dead, pointed at the trail runner and called her out to end the inning.

Mossyrock’s coaches were understandably perplexed by the chaotic play and its surprise ending and immediately engaged in a spirited discussion near home plate. When it became apparent that the call was not going to be reversed, Viking skipper Keith Coleman logged an official protest with the umpires before play resumed with the threat of a redo on another day looming large over the rest of the contest.

Not that Wirkkala was too concerned. At least not about the protest part of the scenario.

“I’m confident because even (Mossyrock) was reading the rule out loud and it says that it’s a judgment call for the umpire based on whether he thinks there could have been a play made, and the catcher was there to flip it back to home but she was in the way,” Wirkkala said. “It’s bizarre because you never have two runners stealing home at one time, but that’s Hailey Brooks. She’s super fast. But the rule’s the rule, and it was interference.”

Seizing on the moment that emerged from the pandemonium, Naselle came out and put up five runs in the top of the fourth inning. Maleah Davis drove in the first two runs on a single and then Brynn Tarabochia took a break from working in the circle to launch a two-run home run into the neighbor’s front yard well beyond the fence and tall trees in left field. An infield error by the Vikings gave the Comets one more run before the inning was over and all of a sudden they held an 11-6 lead.

The Vikings scratched a run back in the the bottom of the fourth when a baserunner broke for third base with two outs and the throw skipped into left field, but that wouldn’t be enough to offset the damage that was headed their way.

Mossyrock changed pitchers to start the fifth inning, bringing in Jolee Hadaller from third base to replace Erin Cournyer but the move didn't pan out. After three walks and an error brought in a run without a Naselle hit the Vikings brought Cournyer back in to hal the Comets' parade, but that didn’t work either.

After a passed ball scored a run Cournyer issued a walk to load the bases again just in time for Tarabochia to step back up the plate. This time Tarabochia didn’t put any windows at risk, but her big fly to dead center field had more than enough to clear the fence for a grand slam that put the Comets up 17-7.

“The past couple games I’ve been popping it up so I was just kind of thinking ‘base hit,’” Tarabochia said. “I was just trying to hit it hard on the ground and somehow it went over the fence.”

With a fierce wind and fickle fits of sunshine leaving the fans chilled, everyone in blue and gold was rooting for a ten-run mercy rule victory so they could grab their trophy and hit the long and winding road back home. But the protested play from the third inning apparently opened a portal to the realm of weird that could not be shut, and as it turned out there was still a mess of softball left to be played.

Asked if she ever felt comfortable, even with a double digit lead, Wirkkala did not mince words.

“Never. Not with them. They can score ten runs in an inning. I know they can,” the Comets’ skipper said. “Even when we went up by ten runs our dugout was like, ‘All we have to do is hold them!’ And we’re like, ‘We’re not getting there yet. We’re going one pitch at a time!’”

That premonition proved prophetic almost immediately as the Vikings answered back in time to avoid a premature ending to their District title hopes. A pair of walks, a fielder’s choice and another passed ball in the bottom of the fifth netted Mossyrock two runs and ended Tarabochia’s time on the slab before the frame was complete.

In search of relief Wirkkala called upon 8th grader Mallory Helvey to start spinning the grapefruit.

“The reason (Tarabochia) struggled was that in the inning prior when we were hitting it was just so long,” Wirkkala explained. “Then she came out and (her arm) was tight but thankfully Mallory came in and she did such a great job. We’re so proud of her. She’s like a natural changeup.”

One more run came in to score before Helvey could find the third out but she did her job by stopping the bleeding. Then in the sixth Helvey threw up a rare zero on the board and left Mossyrock down to their final three outs.

Peyton Dalton did her part for Naselle in the top of the sixth with a two-run single to center field but she was left stranded and the Comets once again failed to toggle the switch on the ten-run rule, which allowed the Vikings two more turns at bat.

And of course, Mossyrock didn’t go away quietly or quickly.

After spinning that shutout sixth, Helvey ran into trouble in the seventh and gave the grapefruit up to Courtney Paul. Needing just three outs the Comets must have heard their bus start to warm up and lost a bit of focus because a calamity of errors buttressed by walks and a couple hits allowed the Vikings to plate four runs in the seventh before Naselle finally found the force out they needed in order to let the Comets’ celebration commence.

Tarabochia finished the game with seven strikeouts in the circle over 4 ⅓ innings, while going 4-for-5 with two home runs, a triple, three runs scored and six RBIs at the plate

Asked if she would have preferred to close the game out herself instead of watching from shortstop as things tried to go sideways, she deferred credit to her teammates for helping to knock off their rivals from East Lewis County.

“My arm was kind of getting sore and I kept on cutting it short. I don’t really know what was going on, but I’m happy that Courtney and Mallory went in, because they did really good,” Tarabochia said. “It felt so good. Even with volleyball somehow they just get in our heads… I think we definitely earned that one.”

Dalton was also 4-for-5 at the plate for Naselle, with two runs scored and three RBIs to her name. Mia Watson added three hits with a run and a double while Eastham turned in two hits with a double, two runs and two RBIs.

The bottom of the Naselle lineup also stepped with all but one Comet notching a hit on the day. Paul had a pair of hits, two runs and an RBI. Hailey Lopez had three hits and two runs scored, while Avalon Sullivan and Brooke Davis each had a hit, with one and three runs batted in, respectively.

After falling to Mossyrock twice in the regular season and dropping the de facto league championship game in heartbreaking fashion, Wednesday’s win slots Naselle directly into the state tournament next week. Meanwhile Mossyrock is headed to the glue game for a loser-out contest to determine the final spot to the big diamond dance.

That is, so long as the protest by Mossyrock isn't upheld by the powers that be forcing the game to be replayed from that point.

“It’s so important… Now it’s this new focus. We have a new objective to prepare for State instead of a panic,” Wirkkala said as she tried to bring her heart rate down below what sounded like several hundred beats per minute. “I think we’ll both be (at State) and it would be fun to meet up (with Mossyrock) again. There’s just a rivalry there, but it’s a healthy rivalry. We like each other.”

